Avery Dennison and LexJet Join Forces

Tweet 3/12/2018

Avery Dennison has been at the forefront of digital graphics and vehicle wraps for decades, and has now partnered with LexJet to distribute its vast Graphic and Specialty media product offering. From ultra-conformable vinyl for highly textured surfaces to car wraps designed to add color or effects to any vehicle, the Avery Dennison line will bring new opportunities to LexJet’s customers.



Avery Dennison products make installation a breeze and this partnership will provide LexJet customers limitless creativity for indoor or outdoor event signage, wall décor and floor graphics, as well open opportunities in the fleet and vehicle graphics market.



With free shipping and 24/7 ordering on lexjet.com, customers will be able to easily find what they need, when they need it.



“LexJet will be able to meet our clients’ needs for every aspect of their business. We have customers who use Avery Dennison but haven’t been able to buy it with their other LexJet products,” said Avery Dennison Account Specialist Dave Grotkiewicz. “Avery Dennison is well known for car wraps, wall graphics and other digitally printable films, that’s why I am excited we are adding them to the LexJet portfolio.”



If you have questions about products or availability, please call 800-453-9538 and a LexJet sales specialist will be available to assist you.





About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Graphics Materials Group (graphics.averydennison.com) excels in providing self-adhesive materials and solutions for vehicle and fleet graphics, as well as retail, point-of-purchase, window, wall, and floor graphics.



About LexJet

LexJet (





