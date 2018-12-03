trending Sponsored Content

Conrad New York Appoints Edward Zissel as Director of Banquets for Union Square Events

3/12/2018

In partnership with Union Square Events, Conrad New York is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Zissel to director of banquets. With more than 12 years of events and planning experience in the New York City market, Zissel continues to showcase his expertise at lower Manhattan’s only allsuite luxury hotel where he will manage the planning and execution of all operations by Union Square Events, the hotel’s exclusive catering partner.



“We are thrilled to have Edward continue his journey within Union Square Events at Conrad New York as our director of banquets” said Marlene Poynder, general manager, Conrad New York. “His success as the senior banquets manager, and most recently as the assistant director of banquets coupled with his tireless efforts and results-driven approach has been recognized by senior management and has earned him elevation to the next level.”



In his new position, Zissel will play an integral role in expanding the team’s training efforts, enhance and streamline processes at the two institutions, and ensure Union Square Events continues to deliver outstanding service to Conrad New York and its clients.



Prior to this role, Zissel was assistant director of banquets at Union Square Events at Conrad New York where he was responsible for the supervision of all banquet management personnel, front of house staff and beverage program operations. Zissel began working with Union Square Hospitality Group in 2014 where he was assigned to the Conrad Hotel in New York City as banquet manager. Zissel started his career in the hospitality industry in 2006 when he joined The Marriott Marquis in New York as a dining room attendant and host.



Zissel is a Graduate of St. John’s University earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel and Hospitality Management with a Minor discipline in Business.



To learn more about Conrad New York, please visit





About Conrad New York

Located in the heart of lower Manhattan's Battery Park City neighborhood, Conrad New York is a contemporary luxury hotel with magnificent views of the Hudson River. This exceptional 463 all-suite hotel is adjacent to Hudson River Park, and in close proximity to many of the city's important and historic landmarks and prominent neighborhoods, including TriBeCa and SoHo. With more than 2,000 works of modern and contemporary art displayed throughout the hotel, Conrad New York offers a new standard of luxury around every corner. Upon entering the 15-story atrium, guests are welcomed by site-specific commissions such as Sol LeWitt’s extraordinary Loopy Doopy and Pat Steir’s Topsy Turvy at the Gallery Ballroom. Spacious guestrooms that average over 430 square feet are outfitted with integrated technology, flat-screen televisions and individual climate control, as well other unparalleled in-room amenities. The hotel is home to ATRIO Wine Bar I Restaurant, serving seasonally-inspired New American cuisine as well as the hotel's seasonal Loopy Doopy Rooftop Bar, featuring endless views of the New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty. The hotel, awarded with prestigious LEED Gold for New Construction Certification established by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and verified by the Green Building Certification Institution (USGBI), boasts over 30,000 square feet of adaptable meeting space, including the 6,200 square-foot Gallery Ballroom; Union Square Events (USE) is the exclusive caterer. For general information or accommodations at Conrad New York, visit



About Conrad Hotels & Resorts

Conrad Hotels & Resorts is the destination for the new generation of smart luxury travelers for whom life, business, and pleasure seamlessly intersect. Conrad offers its guests an innovative way to Stay Inspired through a curated collection of 1, 3, or 5 hour experiences, available through www.stayinspired.com or through the intuitive digital Conrad Concierge app. Consisting of 28 properties across five continents, Conrad is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Connect with Conrad by booking at www.conradhotels.com. Learn more about the brand by visiting



About Union Square Events

Union Square Events (USE) is the catering business from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG). Based in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, USE creates experiences to savor that are rooted in USHG’s 30-year heritage of culinary excellence and Enlightened Hospitality. Through collaborations with a diverse portfolio of best in class clients and business partners, USE produces one-of-a-kind catered events and unparalleled dining experiences within a variety of cultural, corporate and entertainment venues throughout New York and Washington DC. For more information go to





Contact:

Vildana.Kurtovic@ConradHotels.com









