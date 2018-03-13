trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

People

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

People

ExhibitTec Welcomes Kim Jackson as Lead Project Manager

Tweet 3/13/2018

ExhibitTec welcomes Kim Jackson to the team as lead project manager.



Kim began her tradeshow career as an Exhibitor Services Representative at GES and was there for over 17 years.



Her long history of working on various trade shows at various convention centers and hotels across the U.S. led her to become one of the most qualified Exhibitor Service Executives at GES.



"Her professionalism and knowledge of the tradeshow industry allow her to offer customer service excellence to our clients and their exhibitors," said Jose Sotelo, Principal and Owner. "We’re excited to have Kim as our lead Project Manager at ExhibitTec."



Kim can be contacted at (773)733-2678 and at Kjackson@exhibittec.com.





About ExhibitTec

ExhibitTec is a company built upon over 16 years of hard work and experience. We specialize in assembling and disassembling of Displays and Exhibits all over the Chicago land area. Our focus is to provide the highest quality services for our customers at the fairest prices in the market. With ExhibitTec you can rest assured your exhibit will be assembled and disassembled promptly, professionally and to your satisfaction. Customer service is and has been very important to us, we believe that the service that we provide will determine whether the customer will come back for other installation and dismantle needs. For more information go to





Contact:

Kjackson@exhibittec.com









ExhibitTec welcomes Kim Jackson to the team as lead project manager.Kim began her tradeshow career as an Exhibitor Services Representative at GES and was there for over 17 years.Her long history of working on various trade shows at various convention centers and hotels across the U.S. led her to become one of the most qualified Exhibitor Service Executives at GES."Her professionalism and knowledge of the tradeshow industry allow her to offer customer service excellence to our clients and their exhibitors," said Jose Sotelo, Principal and Owner. "We’re excited to have Kim as our lead Project Manager at ExhibitTec."Kim can be contacted at (773)733-2678 and at Kjackson@exhibittec.com.About ExhibitTecExhibitTec is a company built upon over 16 years of hard work and experience. We specialize in assembling and disassembling of Displays and Exhibits all over the Chicago land area. Our focus is to provide the highest quality services for our customers at the fairest prices in the market. With ExhibitTec you can rest assured your exhibit will be assembled and disassembled promptly, professionally and to your satisfaction. Customer service is and has been very important to us, we believe that the service that we provide will determine whether the customer will come back for other installation and dismantle needs. For more information go to www.ExhibitTec.com Tweet



