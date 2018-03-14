trending Sponsored Content

Awards, Company News

The Trade Group Named an Industry’s ‘Top 40’ Exhibit Producer by EXHIBITOR Magazine

Exhibitor Media Group, which publishes the award-winning magazine, EXHIBITOR, recently selected The Trade Group as a top exhibit producer on its 2018 Find It – Top 40 list. The Top 40 were announced on February 27, 2018 at the EXHIBITORLIVE conference in Las Vegas.



EXHIBITOR’s goal for the recognition is two-fold. “This program is intended to spotlight the best exhibit producers in the industry, while also providing a valuable resource for exhibit managers searching for new potential partners," said Randy Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group.



According to Chris Stone, President and CEO of The Trade Group, “Everyone on our team works tirelessly to create the innovative exhibit and live event solutions our clients have come to expect. To be recognized by EXHIBITOR as one of the best of the best in our industry is a huge honor for us.”



More than 100 exhibit houses from the United States and Canada applied and went through a very intense and thorough vetting process in order to make the Top 40. Fifty individual criteria were evaluated in five distinct categories: Company and Capabilities

Honors and Awards

Thought Leadership and Industry Participation

Reliability and Service

Creativity and Key Differentiators During the evaluation process, EXHIBITOR also surveyed each applicant’s current clients and considered past projects, selling points and innovations.



The competition was incredibly tight in 2018, with less than a point keeping some firms from making the list. “That’s a testament to not only how well this industry is served, but also the significance of this accomplishment for the 40 companies who qualified,” said EXHIBITOR Magazine Editor Travis Stanton.



As one of the Top 40, The Trade Group will be featured in the June issue of EXHIBITOR Magazine as well as on the company’s website at



“Being named to the Top 40 will help introduce The Trade Group to a whole host of new exhibit and event managers who may be unfamiliar with our work. We are excited to connect with and serve more potential clients thanks to this recognition,” Stone says.



To learn more about the trade show, live event and experiential products and services available through The Trade Group, call 800-343-2005 or visit





About The Trade Group

The Trade Group is a full-service event marketing company, specializing in trade shows, indoor and outdoor events and experiential solutions. With 30 years in the industry and winning a multitude of awards across the globe, the organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, experiential marketing activations, event coordination and production, videography, strategic marketing and more.





