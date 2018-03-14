|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers People
George P. Johnson (Nashville) Appoints Larry Ezzelle as Vice President of Operations EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Concepts Inc. Wins Best of Show Large Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Senior Writer Charles Pappas, Author of Flying Cars, Zombie Dogs, and Robot Overlords, to Present Session, Sign Books at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Blue Pony Wins Best of Show Small Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE Best of Show and Buyers Choice Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Wins Best Booth Staff Award at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
MILOS Xtruss Designs and Delivers Xtruss Components for the Posco Energy Booth at the Korea Energy Show
3/14/2018
MILOS recently designed and delivered Xtruss components for the Posco Energy booth at the Korea Energy Show (www.koreaenergyshow.or.kr).
Xtruss is a series of truss accessories that allow for the quick and easy attachment of various elements to truss structures. In this case, Xtruss allowed for the high quality and modern attachment of fabric graphics on the truss structure at the Posco Energy booth, which helped it stand out from other companies at this important Korean energy exhibition.
The long time MILOS client in charge of this project was International Service Business (ISB – www.e-isb.com). ISB is a well-established Korean company that distributes MILOS products in Korea and Japan, as well as specializing in advertising and marketing events in the region.
“The reason for using the MILOS Xtruss components was to be more eco-friendly, save time and eliminate the use of wood, which is normally used for securing textile elements on truss structures,” said Sang Young Ahn, CEO of ISB. “In fact, thanks to the use of Xtruss, no trash was generated from the booth and the fabric graphics were recycled,” Anh continued.
The MILOS design team worked closely with ISB to ensure the Xtruss components would fit safely and securely on Posco’s truss structure and provide seamless integration of the fabric graphics.
“The end result was really spectacular and Posco Energy was very impressed. In the end, the exhibition was a big success for our client and we plan on offering Xtruss to more exhibition design companies this year,” concluded Mr. Anh.
Contact MILOS for more information on the use of Xtruss for your next project. For more information go to www.milos-systems.com.
Contact:
info@areafourindustries.us
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|