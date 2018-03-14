trending Sponsored Content

Company News

ASTOUND Brings on Two Strategic Hires in Creative & Client Partnerships

Tweet 3/14/2018

ASTOUND is very excited to announce two strategic hires as they continue to expand and diversify capabilities.



ASTOUND is proud to announce that Chuck Bajnai has joined as the inaugural Chief Creative Officer and Mark Thompson has been appointed as the Chief Revenue and Client Officer; leading all client focused operations.



Chuck Bajnai has 24 years of exhibition design experience working with clients such as General Motors, Audi, Motorola, Volkswagen, Cessna and IBM. Bajnai previously served as Chief Creative Officer at EWI Worldwide and prior to that was Vice President of Design at George P. Johnson.



Bajnai has a deep knowledge across a wide range of disciplines and capabilities. This spans from large immersive brand experiences and architecture design to tradeshow programs and retail environments. He and his team have been recognized for leading award-winning executions across multiple industries around the globe.



ASTOUND has been a global leader in building and designing custom brand experiences for the past 15 years. “In order for companies to thrive, creative thinking and the customer should be at the heart of any organization. These two hires, will be solely focused on these areas”, says Dale Morgan, founder and CEO of ASTOUND.



“At ASTOUND we believe companies are in the business of storytelling. Compelling experiences are what drives emotion. Companies are looking to tell stories…stories about their customers, their partners, their products, their services and their industries”, says Morgan.



Chuck is a storyteller at heart and has been tasked with continuing to lead a world-class design team to solve problems and push creative boundaries. “Design today means needing to be cross-disciplinary. Audiences expect more and more out of everything they engage with. There are limits to this, and we must figure out how to harness simplicity and focus in everything we design”, says Bajnai.



Mark Thompson has been appointed as the Chief Revenue and Client Officer. Mark brings over 16 years in the industry working with global brands such as Mastercard, General Motors, Salesforce and Coca-Cola. Most recently, Thompson has spent time as the President of Momentum Worldwide. During his tenure, Mark led a team consisting of experiential, sponsorship and shopper marketing. Mark brings a deep understanding of the industry and a passion for excellence with his clients. His problem-solving mindset has proved to breakthrough challenges and uncover opportunities to serve customers in meaningful and purposeful ways.



“In today’s highly dynamic marketplace, things are changing so quickly. We need to adapt to best support our clients as they evolve their businesses”, says Thompson.





About ASTOUND

ASTOUND is a full-service fabrication and creative house. They focus on delivering unforgettable custom experiences of the highest quality for the world’s most innovative brands. ASTOUND’s capabilities include exhibits, events, architectural fabrication, specialty contracting and creative. With offices in Toronto and Las Vegas, ASTOUND has developed, designed and deployed projects for Fortune 500 brands in more than 30 countries around the world. Established in 2001, ASTOUND has been awarded as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, a Fab 50 company, one of the Best Places to Work in Events and a multi-year winner of Profit 500's Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, visit





Contact:

canand@astoundgroup.com









