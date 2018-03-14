|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Six Trends Fit to Exhibit in 2018 and Beyond EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers People
George P. Johnson (Nashville) Appoints Larry Ezzelle as Vice President of Operations EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Concepts Inc. Wins Best of Show Large Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Senior Writer Charles Pappas, Author of Flying Cars, Zombie Dogs, and Robot Overlords, to Present Session, Sign Books at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Blue Pony Wins Best of Show Small Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE Best of Show and Buyers Choice Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Wins Best Booth Staff Award at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
National Association of Chain Drug Stores Re-signs with CompuSystems
3/14/2018
The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) has re-signed with CompuSystems to provide registration services for their Annual Meeting and for the Total Store Expo in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
NACDS advances a pro-patient and pro-pharmacy agenda. For the ultimate benefit of the consumers served by NACDS members, the mission of NACDS is to advance the interests and objectives of the chain community pharmacy industry, by fostering its growth and promoting its role as a provider of healthcare services and consumer products. The 2018 Annual Meeting will be held April 21-24, in Palm Beach, Florida, while the Total Store Expo will be held August 25-28, in Denver, Colorado.
About NACDS Annual Meeting
The industry’s most influential business leaders attend this exclusive event to build vital strategic partnerships, gain new insights into today’s changing marketplace, and set their course for the future.
About Total Store Expo
The NACDS Total Store Expo is the industry's largest gathering of its most influential leaders. It is a combination of both strategic and tactical business meetings between existing and new trading partners and is attended by industry decision makers.
About NACDS
For 85 years NACDS has represented traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies and supplier partners. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS’ member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 152,000 pharmacists.
About CompuSystems CompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems’ industry-leading services, please visit www.compusystems.com.
Contact:
david.cirillo@csireg.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|