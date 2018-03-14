trending Sponsored Content

Company News

National Association of Chain Drug Stores Re-signs with CompuSystems

Tweet 3/14/2018

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) has re-signed with CompuSystems to provide registration services for their Annual Meeting and for the Total Store Expo in 2018, 2019 and 2020.



NACDS advances a pro-patient and pro-pharmacy agenda. For the ultimate benefit of the consumers served by NACDS members, the mission of NACDS is to advance the interests and objectives of the chain community pharmacy industry, by fostering its growth and promoting its role as a provider of healthcare services and consumer products. The 2018 Annual Meeting will be held April 21-24, in Palm Beach, Florida, while the Total Store Expo will be held August 25-28, in Denver, Colorado.





About NACDS Annual Meeting

The industry’s most influential business leaders attend this exclusive event to build vital strategic partnerships, gain new insights into today’s changing marketplace, and set their course for the future.



About Total Store Expo

The NACDS Total Store Expo is the industry's largest gathering of its most influential leaders. It is a combination of both strategic and tactical business meetings between existing and new trading partners and is attended by industry decision makers.



About NACDS

For 85 years NACDS has represented traditional drug stores, supermarkets and mass merchants with pharmacies and supplier partners. Chains operate over 40,000 pharmacies, and NACDS’ member companies include regional chains, with a minimum of four stores, and national companies. Chains employ nearly 3 million individuals, including 152,000 pharmacists.



About CompuSystems CompuSystems is a leading provider of registration, data management and lead retrieval services. Our mission is to help event organizers, exhibitors and attendees achieve the best possible trade show experience. For more information about CompuSystems’ industry-leading services, please visit





Contact:

david.cirillo@csireg.com









