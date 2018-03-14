|
People
ProGlobalEvents President Dick Wheeler Joins CEMA Board of Directors
3/14/2018
ProGlobalEvents, a fully integrated experiential marketing firm for corporate clients announced that Dick Wheeler, president of both ProGlobalEvents and ProExhibits, has joined the CEMA board of directors. A strong voice in the industry for over 30 years, Dick Wheeler commented, “I am honored to be part of such an important industry association and I look forward to contributing to their continued success and growth.”
CEMA is the Corporate Event Marketing Association that advances strategic event marketing and marketing communications for over 800 member senior-level event marketers and industry professionals. The CEMA board includes leaders from major brands, venues and agencies and oversees the association’s team responsible for delivering a variety of networking events and education programs.
About ProGlobalEvents
ProGlobalEvents is an innovative corporate event production company that plans and manages unique experiences ranging from traditional corporate conferences to festival style experiential events. The company blends a creative team with decades of entertainment and corporate event successes with in-house graphics production, custom fabrication services and program management. For more information see www.ProGlobalEvents.com and www.ProExhibits.com.
About CEMA
A voice for the industry, CEMA (Corporate Event Marketing Association) is the premier community for event marketing professionals, association peers and partners. CEMA promotes professional networking opportunities, facilitates peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and drives industry standards. Through strong relationships with strategic partners, CEMA creates solutions to business issues. For more information, please visit www.cemaonline.com or call (916) 718-9802.
Contact:
PMiller@ProGlobalEvents.com
More information about ProExhibits...
