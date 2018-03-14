trending Sponsored Content

Creatacor Continues to Grow Team with the Addition of Four New Hires

Tweet 3/14/2018

Creatacor, Inc., an award-winning exhibit design, fabrication and show management provider in Clifton Park, N.Y., is proud to acknowledge the hiring of four new staff members.



Alexa Kolupski joins Creatacor as an account coordinator. In her position, she is responsible for servicing and maintaining client accounts, coordinating and ordering show services, sourcing various items with vendors and implementing creativity to create custom solutions. Kolupski has been in the exhibit industry for more than two years and lives in Greenwich, N.Y.



The graphic design department has hired Emma Schlieder and Colton Wilhelm. They join Creatacor as graphic production designers. In their new positions, they create 2D graphics for exhibits and work with Creatacor’s marketing team to create promotional design items while assisting in the production and application of vinyl graphics to Creatacor’s exhibit structures.



Schlieder resides in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Media from the State University of New York at New Paltz. Wilhelm livesin Schenectady, N.Y. and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design and Marketing from Alfred University.



Kimberly Robito, an accounts payable clerk, recently completed her ninth month on board and also serves as Creatacor’s receptionist.



“We’re so excited to add so many talented employees to our team,” said Will Farmer, COO, Creatacor. “These are all dedicated professionals and we look forward to having their continued support in growing the Creatacor brand.”



Creatacor marked 30 years in business in 2017, designing and building incredible exhibits for their clients. Creatacor is a 3-dimensional marketing environment provider that designs, builds and manages custom exhibits and displays for trade shows, marketing events, retail applications, show rooms, lobbies and much more. Clients include LEGO Systems, Inc., Callaway Golf Company and DSM Nutritional products, among many others.





About Creatacor, Inc.

Celebrating over 30 years in business, Creatacor, Inc., in Clifton Park, N.Y., offers a full complement of exhibit design, fabrication and management services to trade show exhibitors and event marketers. Creatacor’s wide scope of products include custom exhibits and displays, mobile tours, marketing events, stage sets, museums, and complete trade show program management. Its creative team becomes your strategic trade show and event partner. From the initial consultation through exhibit design and construction, to shipping and installation, their attention to detail and commitment to customer service is paramount to their business philosophy. For more information go to





