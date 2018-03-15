trending Sponsored Content

International

Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia Welcomes $12 Million Federal Funding Boost for Business Events

Tweet 3/15/2018

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) has welcomed today’s announcement by the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Hon Steven Ciobo MP to increase investment in attracting international business events to Australia by $12 million over 3 years.



EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, says the industry has been campaigning for many years for the Federal Government to make a bigger commitment to leverage Australia’s potential as a place for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions.



“Minister Steven Ciobo has been an active campaigner within Government for more investment and we are very pleased with the announcement made this morning at Tourism Australia’s Destination Australia conference in Melbourne,” she said.



“This is a step in the right direction and will help boost Australia’s capacity to attract events to Australia. It will position Tourism Australia’s Business Events team as important boosters of Australia’s international competitiveness in the face of growing competition from the Asia-Pacific region.



“We are particularly pleased the $12 million “bid fund” is designed to be “agnostic” and will be open to all types of business events including exhibitions – provided they meet the criteria and can demonstrate clear ROI in international delegates and attendees and spending of over $3 million.”



EEAA President, Spiro Anemogiannis said the commitment of new funds added to current programs run by Business Events Australia will help boost the sector’s competitiveness.



“Australia faces enormous competition in the international business events market and a key measure to maintain our competitiveness is to increase funding for the sector.



“The announcement of $12 million is a good start, however we will continue to call on both the Government and the Opposition to deliver more,” he said.







Ms DiMascio said “We know we have strong advocates for business events in both Minister Ciobo and Tourism Australia Managing Director, John O'Sullivan. We look forward to working with them both, their teams and of course, with Executive General Manager of Events, Penny Lion, who will have responsibility to work with industry to convert this opportunity to a win for the Australian economy.



"This is an historic announcement for business events and bestows on Tourism Australia a bigger brief in supporting event attraction.” she said.





ABOUT EEAA

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is the peak industry Association representing Organisers, Association Organisers, Venues and Suppliers within the exhibition and event sector. Awarded the inaugural Global Exhibitions Day Industry Impact Award in July 2017, EEAA has been recognised internationally by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, and Exhibition World for having had the most positive impact supporting exhibitions as an industry.



The work of the Association and its Members is a testament to the Power of Exhibitions as a driver of the economy and in particular economic development, trade and export, employment, visitation and knowledge sharing. The EY study, The Value of Business Events to Australia, shows in 2013-14, there were 2,157 exhibitions staged in Australia, attracting 9.3 million visitors and over 65,000 exhibitors. The total direct expenditure from exhibitions was $3.1 billion and these events contributed direct value add of $1.5 billion and generated over 21,000 full time equivalent jobs.



A not-for-profit organisation, EEAA works to ensure industry growth by encouraging high industry standards, promoting the professionalism of EEAA Members and highlighting the unique business opportunities that exist through exhibitions. Read more about EEAA at





Contact:

chunter@eeaa.com.au









