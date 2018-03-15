|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Canon Europe Appoints 2LK to Roster, Photokina Brand Experience is Cornerstone to Partnership
3/15/2018
Brand experience design consultancy 2LK have been appointed by Canon Europe to their agency roster.
2LK’s initial key deliverable is an integrated Canon experience for one of the largest stands at Photokina 2018, the world’s leading trade show for the photographic, imaging, and video industries. Photokina takes place 26-29 September 2018 in Cologne, and attracts over 190,000 consumer and professional attendees from across the world.
2LK will provide the creative concept, design and delivery for Canon’s presence at Photokina 2018, in line with the brand’s ‘Live for the Story’ brand platform. They will also partner with Canon’s content agencies to ensure a connected customer journey that is in line with 2LK’s creative theme before, during and after the event.
Lee Bonniface, Senior Marketing Director at Canon Europe, says: “We appointed 2LK on the strength of their creativity and the pragmatism of their approach to strategic and design challenges. We look forward to some new ideas that will strengthen our position as the leading storytelling brand in the imaging world.”
Andrew Sexton, Creative Director at 2LK, comments: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Canon into our growing portfolio of clients. With a rich history of innovation and excellence, Canon is a perfect complement to our technology-focused clients. The world of imaging is changing radically and we’re excited to play a part in sharing Canon’s vision of its future.”
About 2LK
2LK are an award-winning, independent brand experience and design consultancy. They value the influence they create, not just the things that they make. From one-off tradeshow installations to global event programmes, they create inspirational spaces and engaging content that deliver effective experiences that shape opinion, evoke emotion, and galvanise and inspire people. With offices in the UK and USA, they’ve built lasting relationships with brands such as HSBC, Intel, Oracle and Mozilla to activate sponsorships, launch products, and communicate services to a global audience. Further information is available at www.2lk.com.
About Canon Europe
Canon Europe is the EMEA arm of Canon Inc, a global provider of imaging technologies and services, and one of the world’s most well-recognised and loved brands. Canon Europe has operations in around 120 countries, employs approximately 19,000 people across the region, and contributes about a third of Canon’s global revenues annually.
Founded in 1937, Canon has been a leading name in imagery for the past 80 years, and is dedicated to helping people constantly re-imagine what is possible through imaging. From cameras to commercial printers, business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon is growing the positive power of imaging technology and services. By delivering social and environmental benefits through their people and products, they are powerfully demonstrating their commitment to their philosophy of Kyosei: living and working together for the common good.
Further information about Canon Europe is available at www.canon-europe.com.
Contact:
stef@onpointemarketing.com
|
