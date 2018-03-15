|
The Trade Group Introduces New METALLI Pisa Exhibit
3/15/2018
Standing out in a crowded, frenetic trade show environment is one of the biggest challenges exhibitors face today. Luckily, there is METALLI Pisa. The Trade Group’s new 20’x20’ METALLI Pisa exhibit features a 15.25-ft angled tower and fabric murals to help your exhibit stand out. The Pisa also includes an eye-catching bridge feature with recessed LED lights to brighten the space.
The Trade Group’s senior designer Brad Cline, who designed the Pisa, says, “My goal for the METALLI® Pisa kit was to make something sleek, modern and very clean looking. I wanted it to be unique from our existing offerings, as well as providing a more affordable solution for clients with a cost restrictive 20’x20’ exhibit need.”
Going big and tall helps ensure brands gets noticed
The sky-high angled murals extend brand visibility upward, allowing event attendees to easily locate your booth space while the angled tower eliminates the need for hanging signs and any associated rigging costs.
“The large angular wall took on several iterations in the design process, ultimately arriving at what we now see in the Pisa structure. I felt I had achieved a balance of modern and clean design, with an angular feature that makes it unique and visually appealing,” says Cline, who has been designing exhibits at TTG for over 20 years.
The Pisa design also works well for exhibitors who prefer a booth space with an open feel. In the island configuration, the Pisa provides a clear line of sight into the booth from all four sides.
The METALLI Pisa display can also be customized to suit a variety of branding and functional goals. Key customizing features include:
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service event marketing company, specializing in trade shows, indoor and outdoor events and experiential solutions. With 30 years in the industry and winning a multitude of awards across the globe, the organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, experiential marketing activations, event coordination and production, videography, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to www.tradegroup.com.
Contact:
bdewosky@tradegroup.com
More information about The Trade Group...
