news
People
Stephen Ross Named EDPA Designer of the Year EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
Exhibitor Media Group President Randal Acker Leads General Session at EDPA ACCESS EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORLIVE Adds Two New First-time Exhibitors This Week EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor EXHIBITOR News
Jury Panel Announced for EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2017 EuroShop Awards EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Finalists People
ExhibitForce Senior VP of Business Development Gwen Hill, CTSM, Named EDPA President EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 30th Annual Sizzle Awards >> more News
courses
30817 - Business Marketing Strategies and Trade Shows CTSM
Jan. 12, 2017
1:00pm CT
61717 - Graphics Boot Camp: The Basics Every Event Manager Should Know CTSM
Jan. 19, 2017
1:00pm CT
31117 - How to Grow Your Brand: Incorporating Brand Marketing into Your Exhibit Program CTSM
Feb. 14, 2017
1:00pm CT
20417 - Don’t Skip the Meetings – Pre‑, At‑, and Post‑: Guideposts to Success CTSM
Feb. 16, 2017
1:00pm CT
31517 - Integrated Marketing Communications CTSM
Mar. 21, 2017
1:00pm CT
jobs
Posted 12/21/2016
Salt Lake City – Senior Account Executive
Business is booming, and we're growing in Salt Lake City! If you are a passionate, seasoned Senior Account Executive... more Posted 10/13/2016
RES is hiring: Client Services, Sales, PM, & more
RES is currently seeking smart, dynamic, creative candidates for several openings: Client Services Manager: act as... more Posted 12/28/2016
Exhibit Consultant
Exhibit Consultant
STAR Inc., with headquarters in Chicago and offices in Los Angeles & Las Vegas is seeking talented Account Executives for... more