Company News
Premier Event Technology Expands to New 50,000 Sq. Ft. Facility
9/7/2017
Premier Event Technology, a full-service provider of audiovisual support, scenic design and technical services, announces the relocation of its corporate and warehouse operations to a new address at 2871 Research Drive, Rochester Hills, MI 48309.
The new location will position and accommodate Premier’s expected growth. “Our new 50,000 square foot location is significantly larger than our previous offices, and will enable us to continue broadening our capabilities,” states Keith Oliver, CEO/President of Premier Event Technology. “This move is the next step of our long-term growth strategy, and allows us to better service our clients, which is always our core mission.”
In 2015, Premier Event Technology joined Entertainment Technology Partners (ETP), a parent company to a collection of exceptional companies in the live event and entertainment technology services industry. Each firm within ETP embraces a distinctive approach to quality, service, and support, and are positioned to create greater scope and capacity to service their current and future clientele.
Founded in 1996, Premier has been operating for over 20 years in the Detroit area as a turn-key event technology company in the live events industry for local and national clients. Specializing in full service support of mid-sized events through a broad scope of offerings, Premier Event Technology provides the renderings, design, audiovisual gear, technical crew, and stage sets for live events, trade shows, and exhibits.
For more information, please visit premiereventtech.net.
Contact:
jeanne.walsh@etp.net
