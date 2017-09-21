trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Exhibit Systems Announces Partial Acquistion of Results Marketing

Tweet 9/21/2017

Exhibit Systems has significantly expanded its menu of marketing services offered to clients via a partial acquisition of Results Marketing, a longtime branding, e-mail and marketing automation firm committed to generating and nurturing leads.



Results Marketing, operating as a division of Exhibit Systems, will recharge customers’ trade show marketing via targeted outreach to attendees before, during and after trade shows. Multiplying touchpoints via e-mail, blogging and social media, this enhanced interaction is proven to generate more leads of greater value, boosting the return on investment for customers’ trade show experiences.



Exhibit Systems’ new suite of marketing services is not limited to trade shows. Results Marketing provides a targeted approach to strategic planning, design, online marketing (web sites, e-mail and social media), marketing automation and print campaigns.



“Our partnership with Results Marketing will help customers maximize the ROI of their trade show investments through greater lead generation and stronger relationship building,” said David Jentz, Executive Vice-President of Exhibit Systems. “By using our marketing automation program to engage attendees before, during and after events, customers can capitalize on the all-important personal interaction at shows and develop lasting, profitable new associations.”



Results Marketing develops integrated and cohesive strategic plans to generate pre-show buzz, drive attendees to a customer’s booth, and engage with the brand to create memorable experiences. Leveraging social media platforms, e-mail and print media, its outreach employs new and creative ways to make an exhibit a “must-see.” Effective data collection during the show lays groundwork for a well-rounded follow-up campaign, including marketing automation to nurture collected leads with personalized, relevant messages.



“Entering into a strategic partnership with Exhibit Systems was a logical step for both firms,” said Stacy Pink, President of Results Marketing. “Our customers benefit from trade show exhibits that powerfully represent their brands and invite one-to-one interaction. Exhibit Systems’ clients have access to services that fully flesh out the trade show marketing experience, and keep their brand awareness going afterward.”



Results Marketing operates at Exhibit Systems’ Brookfield, Wis. offices. The headquarters features a showroom of lively, inviting trade show displays that demonstrate the power of innovative thinking and creative hands.



Exhibit Systems offers comprehensive design, fabrication and support in exhibits, graphics, event design and production. Its core focus is on providing outstanding face-to-face marketing solutions and customer service through establishing and sustaining trusted partnerships with clients. Customers enjoy the convenience of online ordering and asset management of exhibit properties. Exhibit Systems also offers rental exhibits, storage, transportation and on-site installation and dismantling of exhibits. More information is available by calling (262) 432-8410 or visiting



Results Marketing, a division of Exhibit Systems, provides cohesive, integrated marketing strategies that deliver powerful customized messages via the right medium, at the right time. Its targeted outreach generates business-building leads, and nurtures them to create productive, mutually-beneficial long-term relationships.





dave@exhibitsystems.com









