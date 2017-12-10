trending Sponsored Content

Highmark Techsystems/Highmark Outdoor Launches Mo Systeme Distribution

10/12/2017

Highmark TechSystems/Highmark Outdoor is pleased to announce that its program as sole U.S. distributor for Berlin-based mo systeme is operational. Inventory of mo systeme products is now at the company’s Ft. Wayne, IN. headquarters, giving U.S. event marketers easy access to this state of the art indoor-outdoor system line.



“After our announcement in May that we had entered into this partnership, we were overwhelmed with agencies asking when the systems would be available,” said Highmark President Debbie Parrott. “In the first phase of our mo systeme partnership, we are offering thirty-day rentals of the modulbox, the modulbox MAX and the mo5. Each model includes the mo systeme unit, a trailer, a generator, a counter, two hours of use training, a quick set-up guide, and service kits.”



The mo5 is the smallest unit, only 68” tall, and marketers can wheel it by hand to a space. When opened, the height extends up to nearly 12 ft., and it can be used as an exhibit, a counter, or a bar. Roof and floor panels are optional, making the mo5 adaptable to indoors or out.



The modulbox, the original unit, can be used as a stage, a pop-up shop or a lounge. It comes on its own trailer and needs only one person to set-up. Flexible and weatherproof, it’s perfect for roadshows and activations that offer short turnaround times. When fully deployed, the height of the modulbox is over 16 ft. tall, with a 16+ ft. by almost 25 ft. footprint.



The modulbox MAX offers the possibility of an approximately 488-sq. ft. footprint. Like its smaller siblings, modulbox MAX can be set-up in an hour by one person and can be opened to one or more sides. This flexibility means that the modulbox MAX can become a stage, an enclosed space, or a pavilion. The modulbox MAX can even house a car or a grand piano. Both the modulbox and the modulbox MAX offer a fantastic number of graphics and branding opportunities. The mo5 is best served by vinyl graphics.



Modulbox was developed by two German architects who literally invented the category. Their offering of premium indoor and outdoor exhibition stands for face-to-face marketing activities such as road shows, fairs, and promotions has been a major success throughout Europe, South Africa, and Australia. Because the mo systeme products are easy to brand, transport, and set-up, they are perfect for temporary promotion activities. Although many companies have attempted to replicate these structures, mo systeme is still the market leader. And now these event solutions are available in the U.S. through Highmark.



“The mo systeme units represent a giant step forward in ultra-mobile and modular communication in the face-to-face market,” said Ms. Parrott. “We are proud to be the exclusive North American distributor for this fantastic product line. The mo systeme category-creating products like modulbox and mo5 have set the standard in Europe and around the world for premium mobile branded environments, and we are happy to be able to offer them to our domestic market.”



For more information, contact Highmark Techsystems at 260-483-0012 or at





About Highmark TechSystems For over 20 years, Highmark has been America’s trusted supplier of advanced modular exhibit systems and structural solutions, available for purchase or rent, meeting all industry standard codes. Highmark’s proprietary products are known for design versatility, weight and installation efficiencies, and ease-of-use. For more information, please visit





