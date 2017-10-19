|
|
|
|
|
People
AMR International Appoints Ailis McKernan as Head of Digital
10/19/2017
Global strategy consultancy AMR International has appointed Ailis McKernan as the Head of Digital, as part of an exciting new phase of growth for its Digital Practice.
Executive Chairman of AMR International, Denzil Rankine said, “We are proud to have attracted such a high calibre industry professional. Ailis’ expertise in digital and her background in strategy consulting makes her a perfect fit for AMR.
“She arrives at a pivotal time as more of our corporate and private equity clients want to know how to leverage technology to deliver more impact, more effectively. With Ailis on board, we now have the added capabilities to advise on what matters most - enhancing the customer experience, collecting and leveraging data and improving productivity.”
Denzil added, “AMR prides itself on taking a pragmatic approach to delivering value and driving transformation within its three specialist sectors: Technology, Information and Events. Digital technologies and practices are the perfect vehicle to challenge existing models and add value within established sectors.”
Prior to joining the New York office of AMR, Ailis worked in London and launched an online retail proposition for the UK’s largest grocer. Maintaining her focus on Digital she joined Canadian loyalty company AIMIA as Strategy and Product Director to lead a $30m digital transformation that resulted in her creating and running their Product function.
Ailis McKernan said, “Digital means many things to many people. For some, it’s a tool that enables them to enhance products or deliver more effectively, for others it’s a new way of thinking and a culture around which to position their business. Either way, it’s here to stay so understanding how it can best be used is key.”
Ailis added, “I am delighted to join AMR. Its ambition to challenge the status quo of established industries using digital is refreshing and exciting.”
For more information about AMR International, go to www.amrinternational.com.
Contact:
Gail.Appleby@amrinternational.com
|
