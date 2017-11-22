|
Company News
Allcal Selected as Integrated Calendar for Philadelphia Film Festival
11/22/2017
Allcal Events is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the integrated calendar for the twenty-sixth annual Philadelphia Film Festival hosted by the Philadelphia Film Society. Over 25,000 attendees are expected during the festival, which runs October 19-29, 2017. Over 150 screenings will take place during the world class festival.
“They came to us because Allcal could handle the complicated scope of the festival,” states Allcal Vice President Danielle Cocanougher. “We are thrilled to provide a legacy festival with an interactive, mobile-friendly calendar solution.”
The custom web calendar reflects the branding of Philadelphia Film Festival and is seamlessly embedded in the website to serve as the festival’s primary schedule platform. The calendar features three different viewing options: Alphabetical View, Day View, and Venue View. These grid options allow attendees to search event by movie title, what’s happening that day, or what’s happening at a certain location. The calendar is also connected to Philadelphia Film Festival’s existing ticketing system for a seamless user experience. This is the first time Allcal Events has integrated ticketing on a mass platform.
“It’s important for Allcal to be able to offer an event planning calendar solution for even the most complicated and advanced festivals, conferences, and events,” Cocanougher says. “Our ability to brand our calendars for an integrated, mobile-friendly web experience has been a major draw for organizations.” To see the calendar, visit filmadelphia.org/schedule/.
About Allcal Events
Allcal Events is a complete calendar and event management solution for event organizers. Launched in 2016 as a unique social calendar solution for events, Allcal has been the official scheduling vendor for both small and large-scale festivals, conferences, and expos. Successful events include Stan Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con, RuPaul's DragCon, Dallas Startup Week, Scare Los Angeles, and the Philadelphia Film Festival. Learn more about Allcal Event's features and capabilities at events.allcal.com.
Contact:
katierosewatson@gmail.com
