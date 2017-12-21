trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

International

Sponsored Content

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Wilmington and Beaches Convention & Visitors Bureau Welcomes New Employees

Tweet 12/21/2017

The Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau [CVB] is pleased to welcome two new employees to its team of sales professionals.



Robert Cox, CDME, CSEE recently joined the Wilmington and Beaches CVB as Director of Sports Development. Cox has been employed in the hospitality industry since 1995, including working in several tour companies and convention and visitor bureaus (CVB). He has extensive experience in the Sports Tourism field and has served on the North Carolina Sports Association Board and Executive Committee, serving as Chairman of the Association from 2013-2015. Robert and his wife, Stacey, spend their free time attending their four children’s youth sports events. He also enjoys traveling and his most memorable trips include visits to China and the Pacific Northwest.



Joel Smith has joined the Wilmington and Beaches CVB as a Sales Manager, covering the Corporate, Government, Social and Religious group markets. Joel’s background includes experience working for non-profit organizations. He was most recently employed as the Site Director for the Easter Seals UCP Wilmington office. Joel has held previous positions with the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, Inc. in Lake Waccamaw and with the City of Durham Parks and Recreation. In his spare time, Joel enjoys fishing, going on outdoor adventures, and spending time with his wife and two young daughters.



“The CVB is pleased to welcome Robert Cox and Joel Smith to our sales team. We believe that their combined experience and talent will be assets to our group sales efforts,” states John Sneed, vice-president of Sales and Services for the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority d/b/a Wilmington and Beaches CVB. “With the completion of the Riverwalk expansion, and new meeting hotels and facilities opening in the Convention District, Wilmington is poised for continued growth in the group market.



The New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority d/b/a Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for New Hanover County, North Carolina which stimulates economic development through the promotion of travel and tourism. For more information go to





Contact:

cvbpr@wilmingtonandbeaches.com









The Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau [CVB] is pleased to welcome two new employees to its team of sales professionals., CDME, CSEE recently joined the Wilmington and Beaches CVB as Director of Sports Development. Cox has been employed in the hospitality industry since 1995, including working in several tour companies and convention and visitor bureaus (CVB). He has extensive experience in the Sports Tourism field and has served on the North Carolina Sports Association Board and Executive Committee, serving as Chairman of the Association from 2013-2015. Robert and his wife, Stacey, spend their free time attending their four children’s youth sports events. He also enjoys traveling and his most memorable trips include visits to China and the Pacific Northwest.has joined the Wilmington and Beaches CVB as a Sales Manager, covering the Corporate, Government, Social and Religious group markets. Joel’s background includes experience working for non-profit organizations. He was most recently employed as the Site Director for the Easter Seals UCP Wilmington office. Joel has held previous positions with the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, Inc. in Lake Waccamaw and with the City of Durham Parks and Recreation. In his spare time, Joel enjoys fishing, going on outdoor adventures, and spending time with his wife and two young daughters.“The CVB is pleased to welcome Robert Cox and Joel Smith to our sales team. We believe that their combined experience and talent will be assets to our group sales efforts,” states John Sneed, vice-president of Sales and Services for the New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority d/b/a Wilmington and Beaches CVB. “With the completion of the Riverwalk expansion, and new meeting hotels and facilities opening in the Convention District, Wilmington is poised for continued growth in the group market.The New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority d/b/a Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for New Hanover County, North Carolina which stimulates economic development through the promotion of travel and tourism. For more information go to www.wilmingtonandbeaches.com Tweet



