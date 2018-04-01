trending Sponsored Content

Shepard Announces Acquisition of Production Associates, Accelerating the Growth of their Audio Visual Division

Tweet 1/4/2018

Shepard, an event production company, announced today the acquisition of Northern Virginia-based Production Associates. Founded in 2004, Production Associates is a full-service audio visual management, staging and consulting company that provides a wide array of services to association, corporate and government events.



“We are excited to welcome Production Associates to our growing Shepard AV family. They bring to the team a strong service-based culture, innovative technology, and a thriving presence in the Virginia, Maryland and DC markets,” says Stuart Danneman, Executive Vice President of Shepard AV.



Production Associates brings to Shepard a breadth of experience and custom-developed, dynamic tools. Speaker Vision, their presentation management platform that was designed and developed in-house, offers a seamless experience loading and managing presentations pre-show, onsite, and post-show. Speaker Vision will be integrated into Shepard AV and will be made available immediately to all Shepard AV customers.



“By joining Shepard, we’re expanding our capabilities and bringing more solutions to our customers which allows us to compete more effectively for future business.” says Michael Loftus, President, Production Associates,” Moreover, Production Associates is a great cultural fit with Shepard, sharing the same core values and commitment to a high level of customer service.”



“This acquisition advances our strategic imperatives around consistent service, innovative solutions, responsiveness, and creating overall successful experiences. Over the past sixteen months, we have aggressively expanded our portfolio, enabling us to provide our customers an all-inclusive solution to enhance their planning experience. We see substantial long-term growth opportunities in the audio visual and event technology space and will continue to invest to meet the demands of the industry.” says Carl Mitchell, Shepard’s Executive Chairman.



This is Shepard’s second acquisition in thirty days as the company continues to invest in solutions in response to an increased demand for event technology and audio visual products and services. The company acquired McCUNE in December 2017, a California-based staging, lighting, and audio visual company.



Production Associates will continue to operate out of their Northern Virginia-based office as they transition over to a Shepard AV company. BCMS Capital Advisors LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Production Associates LLC.





About Shepard

Shepard is a nationwide, full-service event production company transforming spaces into engaging and immersive environments. With over 100 years’ experience, they provide corporate events, tradeshows, conferences, and exhibits with the solutions needed to produce fresh and evolving face-to-face experiences. Shepard’s solutions include marketing strategy, creative and design, logistics, event technology, digital tools, and production and entertainment. For more information go to





Contact:

ncote@shepardes.com









