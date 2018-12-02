trending Sponsored Content

Cirque du Soleil Offering Discount Ticket Rates for EXHIBITORLIVE Attendees

2/12/2018

EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas is pleased to announce that Cirque du Soleil is offering exclusive discount ticket rates for EXHIBITORLIVE attendees.



Show tickets can be purchased online at



Mystère™ by Cirque du Soleil® at Treasure Island in Las Vegas

Saturday – Wednesday at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Dark: Thursday & Friday





Mystère is the original must-see Cirque du Soleil production that combines high-energy acrobatics and dramatic dance, set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. Featuring an international cast of 75 artists, Mystère provides the ultimate discovery that life itself is a mystery.



“O™” by Cirque du Soleil® at Bellagio in Las Vegas

Wednesday – Sunday at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Dark: Monday & Tuesday





Cirque du Soleil weaves an aquatic tapestry of artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance in the timeless production of “O”. Described as “liquid magic” by the Los Angeles Times, “O” boasts a custom built 1.5 million gallon pool that artists dive 60+ feet into throughout the show. This breathtaking show is inspired by the concept of infinity and the elegance of water’s pure form. “O” pays tribute to the beauty of the theatre—from the simplest street performance to the most lavish of operas—where anything is possible and where the drama of life plays itself out before your very eyes.



Zumanity™ by Cirque du Soleil® at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas

Friday – Tuesday at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Dark: Wednesday & Thursday





Zumanity is a seductive twist on reality, making the provocative playful and the forbidden electrifying! Leave inhibitions at the door, let loose and marvel in a sexy thrill ride full of sensational acrobatics and flirty fun. Zumanity recently revealed naughty new acts and choreography along with titillating new costumes. This stimulating production was created for adults 18 and over.



KÀ™ by Cirque du Soleil® at MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Saturday – Wednesday at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Dark: Thursday & Friday





You can see it … You can experience it … You won’t believe it! KÀ, the unprecedented, gravity-defying production by Cirque du Soleil takes adventure to an all-new level. Be awed by a dynamic theatrical landscape, as an entire empire appears on the KÀ colossal stage and a captivating display of aerial acrobatics envelops the audience. Witness the extraordinary performance that TIME Magazine calls “Bigger than Vegas.”



The Beatles™ LOVE™ by Cirque du Soleil® at The Mirage in Las Vegas

Thursday – Monday at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Dark: Tuesday & Wednesday





Set to an iconic soundtrack that now features Twist & Shout, The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil has been reinvigorated with vibrant new acts, costumes, choreography and astounding projection technologies. With 360° seating, LOVE tells a unique story from every angle, while a three-time Grammy winning soundtrack sets the backdrop for thrilling aerial acrobatics, colorful new imagery and reimagined choreography.



Michael Jackson ONE™ by Cirque du Soleil® at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas

Friday – Tuesday at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Dark: Wednesday & Thursday





Hailed by Rolling Stone as “A virtual parade of ‘wow’ moments,” Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals that reflect the dynamic showmanship of the King of Pop, immersing the audience in the world of Michael Jackson’s music. Driven by his biggest hits, heard like never before in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound environment, Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.



Blue Man Group at Luxor in Las Vegas

Nightly at 7:00pm and 9:30pm





Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises. DARE TO LIVE IN FULL COLOR.



Criss Angel MINDFREAK® LIVE! at Luxor in Las Vegas

Wednesday – Sunday at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Dark: Monday & Tuesday



Witness The Magician Of The Century, Criss Angel, and the most mind-blowing, revolutionary illusions in the greatest magic spectacle of all time - MINDFREAK LIVE! You won’t believe your eyes! Don’t miss the exclusive pre-show experience starting 30-minutes before show time.



Purchase your tickets online now at



Group show tickets are the perfect way to entertain your top clients and staff while in Las Vegas. For group events of 12 or more tickets at Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group shows, contact: Chris.Barley@cirquedusoleil.com







About Cirque du Soleil

From a group of 20 street performers at its beginnings in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has evolved from a world leading organization that reinvented circus arts to become a global live entertainment provider. From its international headquarters in Montreal, Canada, Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and delight to more than 180 million spectators in over 450 cities in 60 countries on six continents. In 2017 alone, 18 shows are being simultaneously presented around the world. Cirque du Soleil also brings the same energy and spirit that characterize each of its shows to other spheres of activity, while maintaining stringent standards of artistic quality and originality. The company now has close to 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries. For more information about Cirque du Soleil, visit



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

Chris.Barley@cirquedusoleil.com









