|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Trade Show EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource to Debut 55” 4K Touch Table, 58” Digital Kiosk, and More at EXHIBITORLIVE EXHIBITORLIVE News
Kristin Knudson Named 2018 Recipient of the EXHIBITOR Media Group Student Achievement Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Announces Industry’s 'Top 40' Exhibit Producers Venues & Destinations
Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center Earns LEED Recertification, Announces New Hires EXHIBITORLIVE News
beMatrix Partners with EXHIBITORLIVE to Add 'Wow Factor' to The Connection Zone EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Concepts Inc. Wins Best of Show Large Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/28/2018
EXHIBITOR magazine is excited to recognize Exhibit Concepts, Inc. as the winner of the Best of Show Large Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE 2018 in Las Vegas.
"Winning a Best of Show Award at any event is impressive," said John Pavek, CMO for EXHIBITOR magazine. "Winning a Best of Show Award at EXHIBITORLIVE is a little like winning an Olympic medal in trade show marketing."
Judges said Exhibit Concepts utilized its booth space very well, incorporating a double-deck structure, bold graphics, eye-catching audiovisual elements, and an open, inviting layout. Judges also gave Exhibit Concepts high marks for the exhibit's second-story meeting space and glass cubes featuring past products, and they raved over its friendly, professional booth staff.
EXHIBITORLIVE's Best of Show Awards were judged by a group of more than 100 corporate marketers in attendance at the conference. EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Exhibit Concepts, Inc.
We create engaging and meaningful connections between brands and people with break-through design, streamlined production and flawless management. For over 38 years, we've provided superior support and solutions to your thorniest problems. Top brands work with ECI because we take the time to understand where they want to go and what it takes to get there. Our clients trust us to do the heavy lifting because we deliver every time. ECI is one of the largest WBENC-certified organizations in the industry and has achieved EDPA RFP Certification. We carry the weight so you can focus on what you do best. For more information go to www.ExhibitConcepts.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com
More information about Exhibit Concepts, Inc....
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|