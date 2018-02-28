trending Sponsored Content

Exhibit Concepts Inc. Wins Best of Show Large Booth Award at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/28/2018





"Winning a Best of Show Award at any event is impressive," said John Pavek, CMO for EXHIBITOR magazine. "Winning a Best of Show Award at EXHIBITORLIVE is a little like winning an Olympic medal in trade show marketing."



Judges said Exhibit Concepts utilized its booth space very well, incorporating a double-deck structure, bold graphics, eye-catching audiovisual elements, and an open, inviting layout. Judges also gave Exhibit Concepts high marks for the exhibit's second-story meeting space and glass cubes featuring past products, and they raved over its friendly, professional booth staff.







EXHIBITORLIVE's Best of Show Awards were judged by a group of more than 100 corporate marketers in attendance at the conference. EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals. The conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. For more information, go to





About Exhibit Concepts, Inc.

We create engaging and meaningful connections between brands and people with break-through design, streamlined production and flawless management. For over 38 years, we've provided superior support and solutions to your thorniest problems. Top brands work with ECI because we take the time to understand where they want to go and what it takes to get there. Our clients trust us to do the heavy lifting because we deliver every time. ECI is one of the largest WBENC-certified organizations in the industry and has achieved EDPA RFP Certification. We carry the weight so you can focus on what you do best. For more information go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers;



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





