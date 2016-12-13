trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITOR News

Jury Panel Announced for EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2017 EuroShop Awards

Tweet 12/13/2016

EXHIBITOR Magazine has selected the following panel of internationally acclaimed designers to jury its Alajandro Blitstein, director, Dodecaedro S.A., Buenos Aires, Argentina

Bob DeFacci, managing director, Czarnowski GmbH, Cologne, Germany

Russ Fowler, executive creative director, Derse Inc., Milwaukee

Bruno Meissner, owner and managing director, Meissner Expo GmbH, Hamburg, Germany

Max Pollner, head of creative development and planning, Heilmaier GmbH Messedesign, Munich

Stephen Ross, vice president, executive creative director, Access TCA Inc., Whitinsville, MA

Anthony Taranto, director, Gtp2 Architekten, Dusseldorf, Germany

Peter Theodorides, president and CEO, Vision Ltd., Athens, Greece Currently accepting entries, EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards are open to all trade show stands making their debut at EuroShop 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Held once every three years, EuroShop sets the tone for the stand- and retail-design industries. Featuring inventive materials, unique concepts, and one-off creations, the trade fair offers endless inspiration for exhibition and event professionals the world over.



During the show, the jury panel will score all entries, and Winners and Honorable Mentions in three size-based categories will be announced at the show, where Winners will also receive a trophy. All Honorable Mentions and Winners will also be automatically entered in the People's Choice category. Visitors to



The early bird deadline is Feb. 13, 2017 ($75), and the final deadline is Feb. 20, 2017 ($100). For additional information, visit





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show exhibit and event managers and marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at





Contact:

larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com









EXHIBITOR Magazine has selected the following panel of internationally acclaimed designers to jury its EuroShop Awards , sponsored by Access TCA Inc., one of the largest independently owned face-to-face marketing companies in North America.Currently accepting entries, EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards are open to all trade show stands making their debut at EuroShop 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Held once every three years, EuroShop sets the tone for the stand- and retail-design industries. Featuring inventive materials, unique concepts, and one-off creations, the trade fair offers endless inspiration for exhibition and event professionals the world over.During the show, the jury panel will score all entries, and Winners and Honorable Mentions in three size-based categories will be announced at the show, where Winners will also receive a trophy. All Honorable Mentions and Winners will also be automatically entered in the People's Choice category. Visitors to www.ExhibitorOnline.com will vote to select one winner, which will be announced at EuroShop 2017 and honored with a trophy.The early bird deadline is Feb. 13, 2017 ($75), and the final deadline is Feb. 20, 2017 ($100). For additional information, visit www.exhibitoronline.com/awards/euroshop About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show exhibit and event managers and marketers; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



