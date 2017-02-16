|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Bowman Design Group’s Continued Growth Leads to New Ownership Structure
2/16/2017
Bowman Design Group, an award-winning design firm specializing in custom trade show exhibits and events, interpretive museum and aquarium exhibitions, retail interiors and corporate briefing centers, announced today that veteran team members Teri Metcalf, Account Director, and Alex Gjonovich, Creative Director, join Lee Harrington, President, as partners of the firm. Day-to-day operations of the firm will be led by Harrington, while Metcalf will assist in guiding client relationships, and Gjonovich will lead the studio in creative problem solving.
Since becoming owner and president of Bowman Design Group in 2015, Harrington has increased company revenues by 35% and credits Metcalf and Gjonovich for their contribution to the firm’s long-term growth strategies. “Teri and Alex are seasoned exhibit and event professionals whose focus on customer service and clever solutions expands our relationships with existing clients—and wins new business,” says Harrington. In addition to expanding business with their current base, the team is pursuing additional opportunities in healthcare, motorsports, retail, and other high growth industries.
Both Metcalf and Gjonovich have over twenty years experience in the exhibit and events industry, with clients that include Disney, Nike, ESPN, Toshiba and Verizon. Metcalf, who has been with Bowman Design Group for ten years, has deep experience in managing complex trade show projects, from production to installation. Prior to coming to Bowman Design Group, Metcalf spent fifteen years with MICE DisplayWorks and Exhibitgroup Giltspur. Before joining Bowman Design Group as a designer, Gjonovich developed design solutions that supported brand strategies at DisplayWorks and other creative businesses.
About Bowman Design Group
The team at Bowman Design Group are creative strategists who approach design differently – by focusing on you and your problems. We’ve been successfully overcoming obstacles that other firms have walked away from for twenty-five years. The results are unique and memorable exhibitions, events, and user-based experiences for corporations, museums, and executive briefing centers. Clients who appreciate our intentional design, meticulous execution, and creative strategies include Southern California Edison, Northrop Grumman, Zimmer Biomet, Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institute of Oceanography, and San Diego Gas & Electric. Learn more at www.bowmandesigngroup.com.
Contact:
lee@bowmandesigngroup.com
More information about Bowman Design Group...
|
|
|
|