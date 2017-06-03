trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now!

Tweet 3/6/2017

The following stands have been named as finalists in EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards, and voting is now live in the competition’s People's Choice category. Once per day between now and March 8 at 7 a.m. (Dusseldorf time) visitors to



Sponsored by Access TCA Inc., one of the largest independently owned face-to-face marketing companies in North America, the competition was open to all trade show stands making their debut at EuroShop 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Held once every three years, EuroShop sets the tone for the stand- and retail-design industries. Featuring inventive materials, unique concepts, and one-off creations, the trade fair offers endless inspiration for exhibition and event professionals the world over.



“EuroShop is one of the most remarkable exhibitions anywhere on earth, because many of the exhibitors are in the business of designing trade show stands — and others are event designers, retail designers, visual merchandisers, and lighting designers. So everybody brings their A game,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “The result is a show floor full of aesthetically exceptional exhibits. Selecting just 30 was extremely difficult, and the judges have their work cut out for them, cutting 10 finalists in each category down to just one winner.”



All stands in halls four and five were automatically entered into the competition free of charge. Stands in all other halls were eligible, but stand managers or designers/fabricators needed to complete an online entry form and remit a nominal fee. A jury panel of international designers will score all finalists, and winners and honorable mentions in three size-based categories (as well as the People’s Choice winner) will be announced at the show, where winners will also receive a trophy. All winning projects will be profiled on www.ExhibitorOnline.com, announced via press release, and considered for coverage in EXHIBITOR magazine.



This year’s finalists are:



SMALL STAND – Under 45 SQM

• Allmax Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

• Grupo ALC S.L.L.

• Melinski Minuth Sp. z o.o.

• Mindtrooper, L.da

• Plan-j GmbH architecturevents

• Public Address Polska Sp. z o.o.

• Tecnolegno Allestimenti srl

• Tennagels Medientechnik GmbH

• Winkels Messe- und Ausstellungsbau GmbH

• Wit Design B.V.



MEDIUM STAND – 46-99 SQM

• Atelier Dambock Messebau GmbH

• Baltic Exposervice SIA

• Changzhou Hawk Display Appliance Manufacture Co. Ltd.

• Fairnet GmbH

• Kohlhaas Messebau GmbH & Co. KG

• Mac Messe- und Ausstellungscenter Service GmbH

• Schendel & Pawlaczyk Messebau GmbH

• Studio A-Tak sp. z o.o.

• The Inside B.V

• Von Hagen GmbH



LARGE STAND – 100 SQM or more

• Aluvision N.V.

• Arclite Lichtvertrieb GmbH

• BeMatrix bvba

• Burkhardt Leitner Modular Spaces GmbH

• GES

• Hestex Systems GmbH

• Modul International Exhibition Design System GmbH

• Octanorm Vertriebs GmbH

• SFD Shopfittings Direct Ltd.

• Studio Dega JSC







About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com









