2017 International Roofing Expo Sells Out Tradeshow Floor

Tweet 2/23/2017

The 2017 International Roofing Expo [IRE] trade show floor has completely sold out, topping out over 131,000 square feet and 465 exhibitors. The also marks the largest show in the event’s 62-year history.



Taking place March 1-3, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, the International Roofing Expo is the preeminent roofing construction and maintenance event where roofing professionals gather to experience face-to-face interaction, product review, education and networking.



“The commitment from so many leading industry manufacturers and suppliers demonstrates trust in the International Roofing Expo brand and its ability to deliver qualified buyers from every segment of the industry,” said Tracy Garcia, CEM, IRE Show Director. “The IRE has experienced an unbelievable 41.6% growth in net square feet since 2012.”



Exhibiting companies will feature products and services spanning 40 categories, including adhesives, built-up roofing, coatings, fasteners, gutters, metal roofing, modified bitumen, roof/ decking materials, roof pavers, shingles, skylights, slate, spray polyurethane foam, tile, vapor retarders, ventilation, walkways/ballast, waterproofing, and much more.



“The U.S. roofing industry is in a strong position this year, and that’s reflected in the banner support we see for the IRE in terms of attendance and exhibit space sold,” says Reid Ribble, NRCA’s CEO. “NRCA is excited to once again hold its annual convention in conjunction with the IRE.”



The trade show floor is just one aspect of the three-day event. Other highlights include a robust educational conference program consisting of 122 education hours and 44 sessions, a variety of special events and show floor education, as well as unlimited networking opportunities and so much more.



The show was founded in 1955 by the National Roofing Contractors Association as the NRCA Convention and Trade Show. On May 18, 2004, Hanley Wood Exhibitions acquired the show and rebranded it as the International Roofing Expo [IRE]. The IRE is now owned and produced by Informa Global Exhibitions, who acquired Hanley Wood Exhibitions in December 2014.



For information about the IRE, please visit





About International Roofing Expo

The International Roofing Expo is the must-attend event for commercial and residential roofing professionals to stay abreast of market directions, trends and cutting-edge technology. The official show sponsor is NRCA and the official show publication is Roofing Contractor. Formerly owned by NRCA, the show was sold to Hanley Wood Exhibitions in May 2004. Hanley Wood Exhibitions was acquired by Informa Exhibitions U.S. in December 2014.



About Informa, Global Exhibitions

Informa operates at the heart of the Knowledge and Information Economy. It is one of the world’s leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events businesses with more than 6,500 employees in over 100 offices across 25 countries. The Dallas Exhibitions team produces a portfolio of 17 trade shows in various sectors of the construction and real estate industry. To learn more, visit





Contact:

kim.hamilton@informa.com









