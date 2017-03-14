|
Awards, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners
3/14/2017
Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced the winners of its EXHIBITORLIVE Best of Show and Buyers Choice Awards. Top honors were presented during EXHIBITORLIVE, the industry's highest rated conference and exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing.
“Leading companies choose EXHIBITORLIVE to launch their brand new products and services to the marketplace" commented John Pavek, chief marketing officer, Exhibitor Media Group. "Every year thousands of trade show and event professionals come to the Exhibit Hall to see, and learn about, an outstanding array of fresh solutions. Our panel of attendee judges faced a tough challenge and did an admirable job selecting this year’s winners. Congratulations to all!”
New Product Showcase Buyers Choice Awards Winners:
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com
