Awards, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners
Learn More About EXHIBITORLive
3/14/2017
Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, today announced the winners of its EXHIBITORLIVE Best of Show and Buyers Choice Awards. Top honors were presented during EXHIBITORLIVE, the industry's highest rated conference and exhibition for trade show and corporate event marketing.

“Leading companies choose EXHIBITORLIVE to launch their brand new products and services to the marketplace" commented John Pavek, chief marketing officer, Exhibitor Media Group. "Every year thousands of trade show and event professionals come to the Exhibit Hall to see, and learn about, an outstanding array of fresh solutions. Our panel of attendee judges faced a tough challenge and did an admirable job selecting this year’s winners. Congratulations to all!”
  • Best of Show: Large Booth – Skyline Exhibits
  • Best of Show: Small Booth (200 square feet and under) – Axiom Custom Products
  • Best New Exhibitor: Highway 85 Creative
  • Best Booth Staff: mg
Forty-four new products debuted at EXHIBITORLIVE as part of its New Product Showcase, and all were eligible for the prestigious Buyers Choice Award, recognizing the top new products of the year.

New Product Showcase Buyers Choice Awards Winners:
  • Kaon Interactive for Kaon AR
  • Exhibitry for VR Vue
  • Zuant for iPhone 2.0 App
  • Haverford Systems for 3D LED
  • 4 Productions for two products – LED Tile and Multi Touch Table
EXHIBITOR magazine’s EXHIBITORLIVE, the 29th annual training conference for trade show exhibit and event managers and marketers, is taking place through March 12-16, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The industry’s highest-rated training conference features seven learning tracks and 169 educational sessions focusing on all aspects of trade show exhibit and event marketing and management. All conference registrants have full access to the EXHIBITORLIVE Exhibit h Hall, North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services.


About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.


Contact:
jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com






