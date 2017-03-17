|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Checklist for Exhibitors: Measurement 101 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2017 Stand Design Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
GES Awards Ten Educational Scholarships for EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Awards
The Tradeshow Network Marketing Group Honored with Standout Exhibit Award EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! Shows & Events
Bemidji State Exhibit Design Student's Design Selected for EDPA EuroShop Booth EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Now Accepting Entries EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Adler Display Expands Design Staff
3/17/2017
In response to an increasing demand for their creative display solutions, Adler Display in pleased to announce the addition of two new designers, Alexandra Hart and Shannon Young, to their growing organization. The new employees’ impressive skills will be valuable assets in creating the innovative designs and delivering the superior customer care for which Adler is renowned.
Alexandra Hart joined Adler Display after working in the display industry for several years as an Industrial Designer with a passion for engineering. A graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Industrial Design, she holds a certificate in Engineering Psychology. Alexandra’s work has been featured at EXHIBITORLIVE, SGIA, and Globalshop.
Shannon Young always had a fondness for sketching, sculpture and all things related to art, culminating with her earning a degree in Fine Arts. A design internship at the university’s Department of Communication helped cultivate her passion for digital art. Prior to joining the Adler team, Shannon worked in the display industry and for a creative firm, where she was responsible for designing large format applications, environmental graphics, print collateral, magazines, and brand identity elements.
“We’re very excited to welcome Shannon and Alexandra to our team,” said Ron Adler, President of Adler Display. “Their unique talents offer an excellent complement to our existing design group and we look forward to putting their strong skill sets to work serving our clients.”
About Adler Display
Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Adler Display brings 80 years of experience to its clients in need of recognition displays, lobby and corporate interiors, custom exhibits, historical timelines, trade show displays, and signage and graphics. For more information about Adler Display, please visit the website at www.adlerdisplay.com or call 855-552-3537.
Contact:
jadler@adlerdisplay.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|