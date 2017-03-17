trending Sponsored Content

Adler Display Expands Design Staff

3/17/2017

In response to an increasing demand for their creative display solutions, Adler Display in pleased to announce the addition of two new designers, Alexandra Hart and Shannon Young, to their growing organization. The new employees’ impressive skills will be valuable assets in creating the innovative designs and delivering the superior customer care for which Adler is renowned.



Alexandra Hart joined Adler Display after working in the display industry for several years as an Industrial Designer with a passion for engineering. A graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Industrial Design, she holds a certificate in Engineering Psychology. Alexandra’s work has been featured at



Shannon Young always had a fondness for sketching, sculpture and all things related to art, culminating with her earning a degree in Fine Arts. A design internship at the university’s Department of Communication helped cultivate her passion for digital art. Prior to joining the Adler team, Shannon worked in the display industry and for a creative firm, where she was responsible for designing large format applications, environmental graphics, print collateral, magazines, and brand identity elements.



“We’re very excited to welcome Shannon and Alexandra to our team,” said Ron Adler, President of Adler Display. “Their unique talents offer an excellent complement to our existing design group and we look forward to putting their strong skill sets to work serving our clients.”





Adler Display

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Adler Display brings 80 years of experience to its clients in need of recognition displays, lobby and corporate interiors, custom exhibits, historical timelines, trade show displays, and signage and graphics. For more information about Adler Display, please visit the website at





Contact:

jadler@adlerdisplay.com









