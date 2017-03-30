trending Sponsored Content

FlowVella Integrates ‘Kiosk Mode’ Functionality into its iPad App

3/30/2017

FlowVella, the mobile-first presentation platform, is launching “Kiosk Mode” today on the FlowVella iPhone and iPad apps, giving users the ability to secure presentations for public use like trade shows, conventions, stores and museums. Often public interactive kiosks are rendered useless when users have navigated to wrong or nefarious content, or are able to even remove content. FlowVella works with museums and companies at events and trade shows to offer interactive presentations to entertain, educate and sell products. In the past, in order to make presentations secure, FlowVella built custom iPad apps for its customers. Starting today, with Kiosk Mode, that security is built in the widely available FlowVella app.



“We already have several customers and in recent months we have been receiving growing demand in using FlowVella as an iPad kiosk, and now, we are opening up the capability without the need to have a custom app,” said FlowVella CEO Brent Brookler. The use of interactive kiosks and presentations is continuing to grow and is expected at events, trade shows, museums, retail and in other public places. Brookler continued, “Our mission with FlowVella is for our customers to achieve better results with impactful, engaging presentations and with Kiosk Mode, we continue on our journey. We are pleased to offer a 7 day trial of our PRO plan to use the Kiosk Mode feature.” The 7 day trial is available exclusively through iPad inApp purchase and via iTunes.



FlowVella’s Kiosk Mode feature is extremely easy to use. Turn it on and viewers are prevented from exiting that presentation. Set a PIN number to unlock the presentation which can be changed at anytime. Additionally, you assign a timer reset from one to fifteen minutes, so if no one has interacted with your presentation (kiosk) in the specified time, it will automatically reset and navigate to the first screen of the presentation. Lastly, if autoplay videos are embedded into the presentation, they are set to loop while kiosk mode is turned on.



FlowVella continues its commitment to being the leader in mobile-first presentation tools by adding innovative features on mobile first. Along with Kiosk Mode, FlowVella for iPhone, iPad and Mac apps have all been updated with inline auto-playing video, ability to import and convert PDFs to ‘Flows’ and 11 new fonts. FlowVella is the only presentation iPad app to integrate kiosk security features into its app without using a third party app or relying on Apple’s Guided Access which is known to not be reliably secure.



FlowVella is free to download for the iPhone, iPad and Mac and offers a few optional paid membership plans; Premium, PRO and Teacher. FlowVella is 100% free for all students after a simple upgrade process. Premium ($5/month) allows unlimited flows, unlimited screens, privacy options, analytics and more. The PRO version ($20/month) is for sales and marketing professionals and unlocks deeper tracking and alerts, integration with CRM tools, and the ability to create a group/team of users for private group sharing of presentations.



FlowVella for iPhone, iPad or Mac is currently available in the App Store and can be downloaded here from flowvella.com/download or flowvella.com/features or directly on the Mac or iPhone/iPad App Store.





About FlowVella

Headquartered in Seattle, FlowVella is the most innovative and easiest to use presentation platform with apps to create and display engaging, multimedia experiences. FlowVella has 400,000 registered users and is deployed as an interactive kiosk with the Smithsonian, EMP Museum, MFAH (Houston) and several others. FlowVella is founded by mobile application veteran, Brent Brookler and is backed by some of the biggest names in the Seattle Angel investor and entrepreneur community including: Geoff Entress, Mike McSherry, Andy Liu, Gary Rubens, Rudy Gadre, Jim Judson, Dan Rosen and others. For more information go to





Contact:

brent@flowvella.com









