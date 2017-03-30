trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

GCG Event Partners Honors Best Restaurants in Nashville for Hosting Private Dinner Meetings

Tweet 3/30/2017

GCG Event Partners has announced its list of Nashville’s best restaurants for hosting corporate dinner meetings. Since 2004, GCG Event Partners has been providing onsite meeting management services for dinner meetings held in private dining rooms throughout the city. Their on-site meeting professionals manage these meetings and then provide critical feedback related to a venue’s performance with accommodating these types of dinner meetings.



“Nashville is the perfect place for hosting dinner meetings and meeting planners know it,” said Lori Gershaw, GCG Event Partners President. “Finding the right venue is key which is why we’ve compiled a list of the top restaurants best suited for holding dinner meetings in the “Music City”. We congratulate those restaurants who have earned a spot on this list. As Tim McGraw would say, “Nashville, wouldn't be Nashville, without you.””



Businesses nationwide and across all industries rely heavily on the ability to host private dinner meetings in reputable restaurants. With spring upon us as one of the busiest quarters of the year in the meetings industry, event professionals can rely on this list as a reliable resource when planning their private dinner meetings in Nashville.



“We’re honored to be named one of GCG Event Partners’ best restaurants for hosting private dinner meetings because special occasions and events in our unique banquet spaces are what we’re known for here at Maggiano’s,” said Jennifer Turrill, Maggiano’s Little Italy Nashville Banquet Sales Manager. “We know the devil is in the details for events and it’s our job to partner with meeting planners and take care of every detail.”



GCG Event Partners compiled a list of key factors that meeting planners consider most important when contracting with a restaurant. After each dinner meeting, the on-site managers provided GCG with a review and rating based on specific criteria on how well the restaurant performed. Examples of what a restaurant is evaluated on include: aesthetics of private dining room including its location within the restaurant

how well the private dining room accommodates the meeting’s needs and requirements

available and adequate space for registration set-up (inside and/or outside of meeting space)

attentiveness of restaurant management

review of the quality of food and beverage

performance of wait staff

convenience of travel to venue location and accessible parking options "Being in the heart of downtown Nashville gives The Southern Steak & Oyster a unique opportunity to welcome private meetings with local companies as well as with visitors from out of town. We are honored to be included among GCG Event Partners’ top restaurants in Nashville to host private dinner meetings,” said Hal Buck, General Manager, The Southern Steak & Oyster.



Listed in alphabetical order, the Top Restaurants for Hosting Private Dinner Meetings in Nashville are:



1808 Grille

Located inside the Hutton Hotel

1808 West End Avenue

615-712-2323



Cabana

1910 Belcourt Avenue

615-414-0850



Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

2525 West End Avenue

615-342-0131



Husk Restaurant

37 Rutledge Street

615-256-6565



Maggiano’s Little Italy

3106 West End Avenue

615-514-0280



Morton’s The Steakhouse

618 Church Street

615-259-4558



The Palm Restaurant

140 5th Avenue South

615-742-7256



Prima

700 12th Avenue So.

615-873-4232



Ruth’s Chris Steak House

2100 West End Avenue

615-320-0163



Sinema Restaurant & Bar

2600 Franklin Pike, Suite 102

615-942-7746



The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave South

615-724-1762



Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

3015 West End Avenue

615-340-9550





For more information and to see images of these Nashville venues, please visit us





About GCG Event Partners

GCG Event Partners was founded in 2003 and is dedicated to providing expertise within the field of on-site meeting management while delivering exceptional customer service to its clients, vendors and members. Comprised of an extensive network membership, GCG provides access to a dynamic team of meeting and event professionals located across the U.S. For more information go to





