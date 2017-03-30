|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Why Design Matters EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EuroShop Awards Finalists - Voting Starts Now! EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 2017 Economic Outlook Survey Awards
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces 2017 EuroShop Awards Winners EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibit Design Students to Showcase Design Portfolios at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Showcasing New Super Bright and Vivid LED Tiles at EXHIBITORLIVE People
Visit KC Hires Andre Walker as National Account Manager EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
GCG Event Partners Honors Best Restaurants in Nashville for Hosting Private Dinner Meetings
3/30/2017
GCG Event Partners has announced its list of Nashville’s best restaurants for hosting corporate dinner meetings. Since 2004, GCG Event Partners has been providing onsite meeting management services for dinner meetings held in private dining rooms throughout the city. Their on-site meeting professionals manage these meetings and then provide critical feedback related to a venue’s performance with accommodating these types of dinner meetings.
“Nashville is the perfect place for hosting dinner meetings and meeting planners know it,” said Lori Gershaw, GCG Event Partners President. “Finding the right venue is key which is why we’ve compiled a list of the top restaurants best suited for holding dinner meetings in the “Music City”. We congratulate those restaurants who have earned a spot on this list. As Tim McGraw would say, “Nashville, wouldn't be Nashville, without you.””
Businesses nationwide and across all industries rely heavily on the ability to host private dinner meetings in reputable restaurants. With spring upon us as one of the busiest quarters of the year in the meetings industry, event professionals can rely on this list as a reliable resource when planning their private dinner meetings in Nashville.
“We’re honored to be named one of GCG Event Partners’ best restaurants for hosting private dinner meetings because special occasions and events in our unique banquet spaces are what we’re known for here at Maggiano’s,” said Jennifer Turrill, Maggiano’s Little Italy Nashville Banquet Sales Manager. “We know the devil is in the details for events and it’s our job to partner with meeting planners and take care of every detail.”
GCG Event Partners compiled a list of key factors that meeting planners consider most important when contracting with a restaurant. After each dinner meeting, the on-site managers provided GCG with a review and rating based on specific criteria on how well the restaurant performed. Examples of what a restaurant is evaluated on include:
Listed in alphabetical order, the Top Restaurants for Hosting Private Dinner Meetings in Nashville are:
1808 Grille
Located inside the Hutton Hotel
1808 West End Avenue
615-712-2323
Cabana
1910 Belcourt Avenue
615-414-0850
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
2525 West End Avenue
615-342-0131
Husk Restaurant
37 Rutledge Street
615-256-6565
Maggiano’s Little Italy
3106 West End Avenue
615-514-0280
Morton’s The Steakhouse
618 Church Street
615-259-4558
The Palm Restaurant
140 5th Avenue South
615-742-7256
Prima
700 12th Avenue So.
615-873-4232
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
2100 West End Avenue
615-320-0163
Sinema Restaurant & Bar
2600 Franklin Pike, Suite 102
615-942-7746
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave South
615-724-1762
Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill
3015 West End Avenue
615-340-9550
For more information and to see images of these Nashville venues, please visit us here.
About GCG Event Partners
GCG Event Partners was founded in 2003 and is dedicated to providing expertise within the field of on-site meeting management while delivering exceptional customer service to its clients, vendors and members. Comprised of an extensive network membership, GCG provides access to a dynamic team of meeting and event professionals located across the U.S. For more information go to www.gcgeventpartners.com.
Contact:
coneill@gcgeventpartners.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|