trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Company News

Company News

Company News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Experient and The EXPERIENCE Institute Partner to Provide Attendee Experience Reporting

Tweet 4/6/2017

Experient — A Maritz Global Events Company announced today a strategic partnership agreement with The EXPERIENCE Institute® (TEI).



This partnership allows Experient to offer its clients the ability to easily survey convention attendees, providing data on the overall destination experience to understand how the destination drives memorable experiences for event participants.



“Partnering with The EXPERIENCE Institute, through its Attendee Experience Report (AER) and other services, will give our clients access to valuable experience information to better inform their destination selection process,” said Michael Guerriero, Division President for Experient. “Our clients are looking for specific ways to gain more knowledge about their attendees’ experience with the destination ‘outside the walls’ of the event. This fits well with their strategic analysis.”



TEI can take advantage of Experient’s full range of event services for their clients, including event planning and sourcing, registration, housing, lead management and data management services. Experient can access TEI’s services, including attendee or visitor experience surveys, destination stakeholder strategic alignment, branding, and front-line training to drive exceptional experiences.



“We’re excited about our new partnership with Experient,” said Mickey Schaefer, CAE, CTA, TEI’s Founder and CEO. “As attendees are savvy, discerning travelers in this age of consumerism, having ‘new data’ and insight on their experiences will help planners and destinations better market, together, to maximize attendance.”



Both organizations are leaders in their specific service offerings and are active in promoting meetings and events as catalysts for positive change in the world.





About Experient—A Maritz Global Events Company®

Experient—A Maritz Global Events Company leads the Meetings & Events Industry as one of the best-known and most-respected brands in the world. This reputation is earned with each meeting, convention, tradeshow, conference, sporting event and exhibition produced for clients. Professionals are dedicated to Perfecting the Event Experience® through experience design, attendance building, risk management and security, revenue generation and cost savings, and event intelligence. Across the globe, association, tradeshow, sports and government clients turn to Experient for the best in event planning and management, site sourcing and contract negotiation, unified registration and housing, mobile event platform, lead retrieval, data management and marketing. Experient creatively engineers and fully integrates the total event experience—one that is distinct, memorable and remarkable—while driving data analytics and bottom line results. Visit



About The EXPERIENCE Institute®

Through over 2,000 hours of primary research, The EXPERIENCE Institute® (TEI) has developed ground-breaking, consumer-driven standards and best practices that strategically align destinations to deliver positive, memorable experiences for their residents and visitors at every ‘touch point’. TEI was founded through a strategic partnership between Mickey Schaefer & Associates LLC and The Republik, Inc., two award-winning companies for service excellence and destination brand differentiation. Through ongoing research and industry collaboration, TEI is working with organizations and destinations to bring new focus to the importance of ongoing visitor/consumer/attendee data and the holistic view of the total visitor experience. TEI has accomplished proven results in aligning destination stakeholders to work together to enhance their destination product and take action on things that matter to visitors and attendees. To learn more, visit





Contact:

harby.tran@experient-inc.com









Experient — A Maritz Global Events Company announced today a strategic partnership agreement with The EXPERIENCE Institute® (TEI).This partnership allows Experient to offer its clients the ability to easily survey convention attendees, providing data on the overall destination experience to understand how the destination drives memorable experiences for event participants.“Partnering with The EXPERIENCE Institute, through its Attendee Experience Report (AER) and other services, will give our clients access to valuable experience information to better inform their destination selection process,” said Michael Guerriero, Division President for Experient. “Our clients are looking for specific ways to gain more knowledge about their attendees’ experience with the destination ‘outside the walls’ of the event. This fits well with their strategic analysis.”TEI can take advantage of Experient’s full range of event services for their clients, including event planning and sourcing, registration, housing, lead management and data management services. Experient can access TEI’s services, including attendee or visitor experience surveys, destination stakeholder strategic alignment, branding, and front-line training to drive exceptional experiences.“We’re excited about our new partnership with Experient,” said Mickey Schaefer, CAE, CTA, TEI’s Founder and CEO. “As attendees are savvy, discerning travelers in this age of consumerism, having ‘new data’ and insight on their experiences will help planners and destinations better market, together, to maximize attendance.”Both organizations are leaders in their specific service offerings and are active in promoting meetings and events as catalysts for positive change in the world.About Experient—A Maritz Global Events Company®Experient—A Maritz Global Events Company leads the Meetings & Events Industry as one of the best-known and most-respected brands in the world. This reputation is earned with each meeting, convention, tradeshow, conference, sporting event and exhibition produced for clients. Professionals are dedicated to Perfecting the Event Experience® through experience design, attendance building, risk management and security, revenue generation and cost savings, and event intelligence. Across the globe, association, tradeshow, sports and government clients turn to Experient for the best in event planning and management, site sourcing and contract negotiation, unified registration and housing, mobile event platform, lead retrieval, data management and marketing. Experient creatively engineers and fully integrates the total event experience—one that is distinct, memorable and remarkable—while driving data analytics and bottom line results. Visit www.experient-inc.com for more information.About The EXPERIENCE Institute®Through over 2,000 hours of primary research, The EXPERIENCE Institute® (TEI) has developed ground-breaking, consumer-driven standards and best practices that strategically align destinations to deliver positive, memorable experiences for their residents and visitors at every ‘touch point’. TEI was founded through a strategic partnership between Mickey Schaefer & Associates LLC and The Republik, Inc., two award-winning companies for service excellence and destination brand differentiation. Through ongoing research and industry collaboration, TEI is working with organizations and destinations to bring new focus to the importance of ongoing visitor/consumer/attendee data and the holistic view of the total visitor experience. TEI has accomplished proven results in aligning destination stakeholders to work together to enhance their destination product and take action on things that matter to visitors and attendees. To learn more, visit www.TheExperienceInstitute.org Tweet



