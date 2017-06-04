|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 Best of Show Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Sponsor EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITOR Celebrates 25th Anniversary of the Certified Trade Show Marketer Program EXHIBITORLIVE News
Access TCA Wins Two Portable Modular Awards at EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
XING Events Expands its Cooperation with Partners Company News
Meetings.com and HotelPlanner Introduce New System to Combat Attrition Penalties Company News
Georgia Printco Wholesale Grand Format Print Company Expands Company News
APG Rentals Adds New High Resolution LED Displays to its Videowall Portfolio
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
mg Announces 2017 Exhibit Design Excellence Scholarship Winners
4/6/2017
Two talented students have been awarded mg’s 2017 Exhibit Design Excellence Scholarship which was created in honor of its Founder Michael Grivas Sr., a talented designer, industrious entrepreneur and industry visionary.
mg proudly recognizes 2017 undergraduate level scholarship recipient Nicholas Lommen, a senior at Bemidji State University, and 2017 graduate level scholarship recipient Qi (Viki) Zheng, a graduate student at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). mg celebrates the scholarship recipients during EXHIBITORLIVE, hosting a gathering for all industry students at the event.
As part of the scholarship selection process, students submit projects from their design portfolio as well as writing a brief essay on the skills they believe are most important for being a successful designer. Applicants must also meet academic requirements and demonstrate their involvement in the exhibit industry. In addition to their scholarships, recipients also receive travel expenses to attend EXHIBITORLIVE from mg.
Nicholas Lommen, Bemidji State University, Undergraduate Scholarship Recipient
A senior, Nic has maintained a 4.0 GPA and a spot on the BSU Dean’s List throughout college while also working and volunteering. Several of his projects have earned recognition in industry sponsored competitions. In his scholarship application, Nic wrote: “In living the life of a designer I have found that there is truly no greater feeling than seeing your ideas come to life; seeing all of your hard work amount to something much greater than yourself.”
Qi (Viki) Zheng, Fashion Institute of Technology, Graduate Scholarship Recipient
Qi has worked as an event designer and on multiple exhibit installations before enrolling in FIT/NY’s Master of Arts program in Exhibition and Experience Design. In her application, Qi shared: “Storytelling as an important skill to engage visitors to experience of exhibition and its holistic attributes. This would involve combining the knowledge of audience and design strategies to provide visitors with a “world of imagination.”
The Michael Grivas Sr. Exhibit Design Excellence™ Scholarship program is an annual scholarship awarded to two exemplary students seeking a degree in an exhibit design-related field. To be considered, applicants must:
Contact:
bolson@mgdesign.com
More information about mg...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|