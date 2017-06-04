trending Sponsored Content

MeetGreen Launches the MeetGreen Calculator 2.0

Tweet 4/6/2017

MeetGreen is launching the MeetGreen® Calculator 2.0 for Sustainable Events, updated to align with today’s standards, track green meeting initiatives and provide state-of-the-art reporting with a newly-designed user-friendly interface.



The MeetGreen® Calculator 2.0 is a comprehensive tool designed to measure sustainable event management practices by assessing the environmental impact of conference activities in 14 key areas, allowing event organizers to benchmark their achievements and compare progress against other events.



Here are just a few of the upgrades:



Introducing Two Options: Everyone should be able to measure the green practices of an event and shouldn’t have to be an expert to see their progress. The new MeetGreen Calculator 2.0 has two options, Standard and Advanced. The Standard version provides a way for organizers to assess their event and benchmark their practices before taking additional steps. The Advanced version is a more in-depth look at the practices and indicators to track an event’s sustainability data.



Return on Practice (ROP): While the MeetGreen Calculator has always rewarded action, we realize the act of requesting green meeting practices is also important. The Calculator 2.0 version rewards points for asking for best practices. Of course, even more points are rewarded for implementation.



Help along the way: Finding and understanding sustainability descriptions, definitions, and information resources often slows the process considerably. The 2.0 version of the Calculator includes helpful information right alongside the questions without ever leaving the page or search for a help option.



Why would we develop a new version of our calculator? Because we know now what we didn’t know then…



Even in sustainable events, only thing constant is change and the MeetGreen Calculator needed to change as well. Asked and answered. The MeetGreen Calculator 2.0 is new, improved, user friendly, and state-of-the-art. To get more information about the MeetGreen ® Calculator 2.0, visit our website.





About MeetGreen

We work with progressive global organizations to produce events integrating leading event sustainability practices. The best part? We have fun along the way. For more information go to





Contact:

info@meetgreen.com









