Corcoran Expositions Announces New Agreement to Manage the TMS Annual Meeting

4/20/2017

Corcoran Expositions, one of the country’s largest independent trade show organizers, today announced a new agreement to provide exhibit and sponsorship management for the TMS Annual Meeting and Exhibition hosted by The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society.



“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the TMS Annual Meeting Exhibition. In service of the global minerals, metals, and materials industries, we at TMS believe that our new collaboration with Corcoran represents an opportunity to take our exhibition to another level for the greater benefit of the thousands of professional scientists and engineers that we represent,” said James Robinson, TMS Executive Director.



Corcoran will provide exhibit and sponsorship management services beginning with the 2018 show, taking place in Phoenix, Arizona. “TMS has a rich 146-year history and continues to evolve with its member base and changing technologies. It is exciting to have a dynamic client with such an extensive reach in the scientific and engineering communities,” said Carly DiVito, longtime Corcoran show manager who will oversee the exhibit sales and management program for TMS. “We at Corcoran are looking forward to a great partnership.”



Corcoran Expositions is one of the country's largest independent trade show organizers, having produced more than 700 conventions in 100 cities over the past 26 years. With an average client relationship of 10 years, Corcoran Expositions has perfected the ability to quickly learn new industries and markets to successfully compel thousands of companies to exhibit at the expos they manage.





