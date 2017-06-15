|
|
|
|
|
Company News
EnventU Partners with Global Trade Association InfoComm International®; Offers Inner City Youth Behind-The-Scenes Learning Opportunities in the Audiovisual Events Industry
6/15/2017
EnventU, an education initiative that provides District of Columbia public high school students with work-based learning opportunities in the event industry, today announced a partnership with InfoComm International®. The partnership will provide EnventU students from Columbia Heights Educational Campus (CHEC) with two hands-on in-classroom presentations, a virtual learning opportunity and the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to Orlando, Fl to attend the 2017 InfoComm Annual Convention June 14-16, 2017.
“Connecting students with event professionals is what we do,” said Latoya Lewis, EnventU founder and executive director. “The A/V components of a special event don’t often get much attention -- at least when pulled off seamlessly. Our InfoComm partnership will showcase how critical A/V is to creating a great event and give our students another avenue to explore as they think about future career options.”
EnventU and InfoComm kicked off their partnership with two days of special in-classroom presentations at the Columbia Heights Educational Campus, in Washington, D.C. Fifty students received a crash course on the A/V industry that included an overview of the types of businesses within the industry, the kinds of careers that are offered, and a hands-on look at some of the innovative A/V technologies that are used to create a memorable event. Students also gained access to an interactive online course that expounds on their classroom learning experience.
“Workforce development is a major focus for InfoComm and our foundation, the International Communications Industry Foundation (ICIF),” said Joseph Valerio, director of Workforce Development, InfoComm International. “We wish to empower anyone seeking a challenging and innovative career. Partnering with organizations like EnventU helps create one more path for education for students interested in an exciting career in the AV industry.”
Students who participate in the in-classroom presentations and complete the 10-hour virtual course are encouraged to write an essay that explains their thoughts on the value of audiovisual in creating a successful event. Two students who demonstrate a solid understanding of A/V and who show potential for success in the A/V industry will be selected to travel to Orlando, Fl with EnventU to attend InfoComm’s 3-day tradeshow.
Summit Event Productions, a boutique lighting design and production firm, and event production company DAL Productions will sponsor the student’s travel.
About EnventU
EnventU is a one-of-its-kind educational initiative designed to introduce and nurture an interest in event industry career opportunities for public high school students. Events industry veteran Latoya Lewis established the initiative in 2015. Lewis saw an opportunity to draw her colleagues into local communities to create impactful learning opportunities that inspire and cultivate an interest in the live events industry. EnventU currently serves students at Woodrow Wilson Senior High School, Frank W. Ballou Senior High School and Columbia Heights Educational Campus in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.enventu.org.
About InfoComm International
InfoComm International® is the global trade association representing the commercial audiovisual and information communications industries. Established in 1939, InfoComm has more than 5,400 members, representing over 70,000 AV professionals worldwide, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, independent consultants, programmers, rental and staging companies, end users and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. InfoComm International is the leading resource for AV standards, market research and news. Its training, certification and education programs set a standard of excellence for AV professionals. InfoComm International is the founder of InfoComm, the largest annual conference and exhibition for AV buyers and sellers in the Western Hemisphere. InfoComm also produces trade shows in China, Europe, India, Latin America and the Middle East. Additional information is available at www.infocomm.org.
Contact:
arron@arprla.com
|
