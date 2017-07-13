|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 31st Annual Salary Survey Awards
Events Industry Council Announces 2017 Hall of Leaders Inductees and Pacesetter Award Winners EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Editor Named to ASBPE Foundation Board of Directors Company News
SmartSource Donates 25 Laptops to Globetops EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Named Best Overall Trade Publication Venues & Destinations
Global DMC Partners Releases 2017 Global Destination Index Venues & Destinations
Internationally Renowned Chef Wilo Benet Partners with Puerto Rico Convention Center New Products
ShowSourcing Launches Free App Solution for Trade Shows
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
SAVOR Selected as Food And Beverage Provider at PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center
7/13/2017
SAVOR is pleased to announce that it is the new food and beverage provider for the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, beginning July 1, 2017.
“We saw an opportunity to tailor our operations, menus and our supply chain to support to the local producers and partner with the businesses who share the PA Farm Complex’s commitment to ‘PA Preferred’ suppliers for quality, sustainability, and freshness,” says SAVOR SVP Scott Campanella.
SAVOR looks to re-imagine the concession operations with an eye on PA Agriculture and will introduce Executive Chef Stephanie Gelberd who featured Pennsylvania farm products at the café at Phipps Botanical Garden in Pittsburgh, recognized as one of the most sustainable cafés in the country.
About PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center is a rare facility that can house thousands of animals one week, and a craft show or car show the next. Under the guidance of the Farm Show Commission, this facility operates more than 80 events per year. In addition to its core agricultural events such as the All-American Dairy Show, the Keystone International Livestock Exposition, and the Pennsylvania Farm Show, the Complex is the perfect venue for trade shows, conferences, meetings and activities. With 1 million square feet under roof and 60 acres of parking, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center is also a vital part of the economic development of the greater Harrisburg area.
About SAVOR
SAVOR is the food and beverage division of SMG. Since its inception in 1983, SAVOR has specialized in creating menus that showcase local cuisine expertly prepared and presented to ensure a seamless dining and entertainment experience. SAVOR currently provides catering, concessions and special event services, to more than 140 facilities worldwide. The company is also industry leader in introducing green standards and programs to public facilities. SAVOR’s commitment to farm to table freshness and food quality features locally grown products for their venue clients whenever possible. SAVOR staff prides themselves on being on the cutting edge of the latest food and beverage trends in addition to searching out the most innovative food technologies available on the market.
For more information go to www.smgworld.com.
Contact:
scampanella@smgworld.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|