SAVOR Selected as Food And Beverage Provider at PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center

Tweet 7/13/2017

SAVOR is pleased to announce that it is the new food and beverage provider for the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, beginning July 1, 2017.



“We saw an opportunity to tailor our operations, menus and our supply chain to support to the local producers and partner with the businesses who share the PA Farm Complex’s commitment to ‘PA Preferred’ suppliers for quality, sustainability, and freshness,” says SAVOR SVP Scott Campanella.



SAVOR looks to re-imagine the concession operations with an eye on PA Agriculture and will introduce Executive Chef Stephanie Gelberd who featured Pennsylvania farm products at the café at Phipps Botanical Garden in Pittsburgh, recognized as one of the most sustainable cafés in the country.





About PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center

The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center is a rare facility that can house thousands of animals one week, and a craft show or car show the next. Under the guidance of the Farm Show Commission, this facility operates more than 80 events per year. In addition to its core agricultural events such as the All-American Dairy Show, the Keystone International Livestock Exposition, and the Pennsylvania Farm Show, the Complex is the perfect venue for trade shows, conferences, meetings and activities. With 1 million square feet under roof and 60 acres of parking, the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center is also a vital part of the economic development of the greater Harrisburg area.



About SAVOR

SAVOR is the food and beverage division of SMG. Since its inception in 1983, SAVOR has specialized in creating menus that showcase local cuisine expertly prepared and presented to ensure a seamless dining and entertainment experience. SAVOR currently provides catering, concessions and special event services, to more than 140 facilities worldwide. The company is also industry leader in introducing green standards and programs to public facilities. SAVOR’s commitment to farm to table freshness and food quality features locally grown products for their venue clients whenever possible. SAVOR staff prides themselves on being on the cutting edge of the latest food and beverage trends in addition to searching out the most innovative food technologies available on the market.



