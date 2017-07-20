trending Sponsored Content

Primera Introduces Bravo 4200-Series Disc Publishers

Tweet 7/20/2017

Primera Technology, Inc., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of specialty digital printers, announced its new Bravo 4200-Series Disc Printers and Disc Publishers for the meetings and conventions industry. The Series Disc Printers and Disc Publishers make it quick and easy to make copies of meeting notes, presentations, panel discussions, and provide important information for those present or absent from meetings and conventions.



Starting at just $1995 MSRP (USA and Canada), Bravo 4200-series printers and disc publishers automate the process of burning and printing quantities of recordable CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. Using built-in robotics, discs are transported one at a time into either single or dual optical drives. After data is burned, the discs are transported to a high-speed, high-resolution full-color disc printer. The process repeats itself for up to 100 discs per job.



Bravo 4200 features the latest in inkjet printing technology from Funai Electric Company Ltd. Just one ink cartridge needs to be replaced instead of four tanks for CMYK, simplifying operation and on-going maintenance. This is especially important in applications such as PACS/DICOM systems in hospitals, police car video archival and other mission-critical applications where running out of even one color of ink shuts down the entire process. It also makes it easier to maintain just a single SKU instead of four as on previous models from Primera and others.



Despite the decrease in sales to consumers of physical discs containing pre-recorded music or movies, optical media continues to thrive in a host of varied applications. Just a few include military, law enforcement, courts and government, churches, schools and universities, hospitals for PACS/DICOM, recording and video production studios, television stations, archival and much more.



“Users of optical media now have another great range of rugged, automated disc publishers available to them,” said Mark D. Strobel, Primera’s vice president of sales and marketing. “We believe that Primera has sold more disc publishers than any company in the history of the business. Bravo 4200-series will continue that tradition in a wide variety of applications where performance and reliability along with an affordable machine and supplies cost are important.”



Features of the new Bravo 4200-series include: USB 3.0 – delivers the fastest possible recording speeds on CD-R, DVD-R and BD-R media

One high-yield, tri-color ink cartridge – delivers low ink cost per disc

4800 dpi print quality

Compatible with Windows 7/8/10+ and Mac OS X 10.7 (or higher)



Pricing and Availability

Eight models are available (all MSRP prices):

Bravo 4200 AutoPrinter: 100-disc capacity for print-only applications $1995

Bravo 4052 Disc Publisher: 50-disc capacity and one high-speed CD/DVD drive $2495

Bravo 4052 Blu Disc Publisher: 50-disc capacity and one high-speed CD/DVD/BD drive $2995

Bravo 4201 Disc Publisher: 100-disc capacity and one high-speed CD/DVD drive $2995

Bravo 4201 Blu Disc Publisher: 100-disc capacity and one high-speed CD/DVD/BD drive $3495

Bravo 4202 Disc Publisher: 100-disc capacity and two high-speed CD/DVD drives $3295

Bravo 4202 Blu Disc Publisher: 100-disc capacity, two high-speed CD/DVD/BD drives $3795

Bravo 4202 XRP: 100-disc capacity, two high-speed CD/DVD drives, rack mount $3795

Bravo 4202 XRP Blu: 100-disc capacity, two high-speed CD/DVD/BD drives, rack mount $4995 Bravo 4200-Series Disc Publishers and AutoPrinters are available to preorder/order from Primera’s resellers and distributors worldwide. Please check with your specific reseller or distributor for availability.





About Primera Technology

Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Primera Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of CD/DVD/BD duplication and printing equipment and specialty printers. Its products are sold in over 200 countries and have been installed at more than 85 percent of Fortune 100 companies. More information about Primera, its history and products is available on the Internet at



In Europe and Scandinavia, contact Primera Europe GmbH in Germany by phone at +49-(0) 611-92777-0, by FAX at +49-(0) 611-92777-50 or by e-mail at sales@primera.eu. In Asia Pacific, contact Primera Asia Pacific in Australia by phone at +61 3 9798 8720, by FAX at +852-3014-7827 or by email at sales@primera-ap.com.





Contact:

sales@primera-ap.com









