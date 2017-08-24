trending Sponsored Content

Appy Pie Upgrades its App Builder with Room Reservation, Event Planning Features

Appy Pie, the leading cloud-based mobile application builder platform that enables small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) easily create mobile apps, announced today the launch of its Room Reservation, Real Estate and Custom Events features that will help users find a suitable hotel for stay, to sell or rent properties and create events held anywhere across the globe. Appy Pie's three new features allows startups and small business owners to create their own mobile apps to directly reach customers without having to go through consolidators and enterprise companies, which offers charge fees.



"Putting control back in the hands of the small business owner and/or entrepreneur will make room for increased competition against big businesses that are taking over numerous industries, especially in the hotel and real estate spaces," said Abs Girdhar, CEO and Founder of Appy Pie. "Allowing our users to sell room inventory, rent out an apartment or home or put on an event without having to go through a third-party vendor, will help them reach their targeted customer, increase revenue and give them back the power in running their business."



Appy Pie's Room Reservation feature allows users to create rental apps for boutique hotels and vacation homes to efficiently sell room inventory to help save on commission charges and improve profitability. Hotel owners can use this feature for the following purposes, among others: Create, edit and list property in relevant categories and manage them

Display/hide the property

Add attributes like accommodates, privacy, bedrooms, amenities, and contacts for any property

Track booking history of the property

Add location in property details page via Google Maps Customers in return can check availability, book/cancel reservations, receive detailed information of the property, remotely check-in or check-out, or make last-minute bookings.



The DIY app builder's custom real estate feature allows property owners to create a real estate app for selling or renting properties. Users can create a directory of their properties, helping buyers and tenants to get a clear view of the property and its prices in just a few simple clicks. The custom real estate feature allows user to: Create, edit and list property in relevant categories and manage them

Enable others to list, edit, and delete properties

Manage property owners, brokers, and all inquiries requested by customers

Manage properties claimed by others

Display or hide the property

Add features, such as property area, lease duration, amenities, and contact for any property

Add location in property details page via Google Maps The custom events feature allows Appy Pie users to create an event app that provides the schedule and ticket price of all ongoing and upcoming events held in different parts of the world. Through this app feature, customers can easily find and buy tickets without any hassle. Users of this feature have the ability to: Create, edit and list events in relevant categories based on genre or user's interest

Manage ticket bookings for every event

Provide detailed information of the event, like ticket prices, venue, timing, etc.

Create multiple events with multiple show times and venues

Add venues via Google Maps

Display or hide the events Appy Pie continues to showcase its continuous growth in the industry and further enable startups and SMBs to create the ultimate user experience by offering a copious amount of features to set them aside from their competitors. Over the course of this year, the DIY app platform launched state-of-the-art technology features to better meet the needs of the customer, which included AI-powered conversational bots, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, in-mobile messaging service and will soon be releasing a Snapchat-like facial recognition and filters feature.





About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC. Appy Pie is a leading Cloud-based mobile apps builder software that allows everyone to create free mobile apps. Appy Pie is a mobile application development software that allows anyone with no technical knowledge to create advanced applications for mobiles and smartphones. There is nothing to download or install, no programming required – just drag and drop. For more information about Appy Pie, please visit





Contact:

stevenpeschotty@gmail.com









