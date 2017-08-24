|
|
|
|
|
Appy Pie Upgrades its App Builder with Room Reservation, Event Planning Features
8/24/2017
Appy Pie, the leading cloud-based mobile application builder platform that enables small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) easily create mobile apps, announced today the launch of its Room Reservation, Real Estate and Custom Events features that will help users find a suitable hotel for stay, to sell or rent properties and create events held anywhere across the globe. Appy Pie's three new features allows startups and small business owners to create their own mobile apps to directly reach customers without having to go through consolidators and enterprise companies, which offers charge fees.
"Putting control back in the hands of the small business owner and/or entrepreneur will make room for increased competition against big businesses that are taking over numerous industries, especially in the hotel and real estate spaces," said Abs Girdhar, CEO and Founder of Appy Pie. "Allowing our users to sell room inventory, rent out an apartment or home or put on an event without having to go through a third-party vendor, will help them reach their targeted customer, increase revenue and give them back the power in running their business."
Appy Pie's Room Reservation feature allows users to create rental apps for boutique hotels and vacation homes to efficiently sell room inventory to help save on commission charges and improve profitability. Hotel owners can use this feature for the following purposes, among others:
The DIY app builder's custom real estate feature allows property owners to create a real estate app for selling or renting properties. Users can create a directory of their properties, helping buyers and tenants to get a clear view of the property and its prices in just a few simple clicks. The custom real estate feature allows user to:
About Appy Pie
Appy Pie is a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC. Appy Pie is a leading Cloud-based mobile apps builder software that allows everyone to create free mobile apps. Appy Pie is a mobile application development software that allows anyone with no technical knowledge to create advanced applications for mobiles and smartphones. There is nothing to download or install, no programming required – just drag and drop. For more information about Appy Pie, please visit www.appypie.com.
Contact:
stevenpeschotty@gmail.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|