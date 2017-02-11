|
Company News
PSFK Forecast: 2018 will be the Year of Experiential
11/2/2017
PSFK has launched its Advertising Playbook 2018, and the verdict is in - next year will be the year of experiential marketing. During a time where 80% of global audiences say that online advertising hasn’t gotten any better with time, on any device or platform, brands are choosing to implement experiences to attract, compel and retain consumers.
PSFK is primarily a research company and is the world's leading provider of innovation, insights and trends. It covers a number of verticals, including technology, advertising, design and retail.
PSFK’s trends-led industry research and a survey of 375+ marketing leaders identified the most prevalent business needs today:
Experiential marketing has become the most critical tool in the modern marketer’s arsenal.
“Experiences can now spread exponentially and their success can be tracked in precise detail,” said PSFK Founder Piers Fawkes. “No longer a tactic, experiential marketing offers a scalable solution that drives sales, builds loyalty and adds significant business value to brands.”
Fawkes continued: “The time has come for experiential to take center stage. Often thought of as stunt or guerrilla marketing that speaks to a few hundred people - you can now achieve significant scale with experiential that produces solid ROI and gather consumer research. An added bonus is that these events provide content that can be used instead of original creative produced by agencies.”
About PSFK
PSFK is the world's leading provider of innovation, insights and trends. Serving as industry analysts and futurists, PSFK helps Fortune 500 companies and their agency partners to leverage emerging trends that fuel the development of new products, services and experiences. Founded in 2004 and led by founder Piers Fawkes, the company provides: syndicated research reports, custom consultative services, immersive tours and conferences, and a personalized business intelligence portal for subscribers. Additionally, PSFK executives are asked to speak at global industry events, offering businesses invaluable knowledge about the changes taking place and how to exploit those opportunities to drive revenue. Partners include: Absolut, Apple, ESPN, Estee Lauder, Facebook, Google, Marriott, Mattel, Mini, Nike, OMD, Ogilvy, SAP, Samsung, Target, Urban Outfitters, Wieden + Kennedy, among others. For more information go to www.psfk.com.
Contact:
alette@atrium-pr.com
