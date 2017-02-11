trending Sponsored Content

PSFK Forecast: 2018 will be the Year of Experiential

Tweet 11/2/2017

PSFK has launched its Advertising Playbook 2018, and the verdict is in - next year will be the year of experiential marketing. During a time where 80% of global audiences say that online advertising hasn’t gotten any better with time, on any device or platform, brands are choosing to implement experiences to attract, compel and retain consumers.



PSFK is primarily a research company and is the world's leading provider of innovation, insights and trends. It covers a number of verticals, including technology, advertising, design and retail.



PSFK’s trends-led industry research and a survey of 375+ marketing leaders identified the most prevalent business needs today: Launching a new product or service (41% say it is a top priority)

Building brand awareness (48%)

Gaining market share (40%)

Reinvigorating customer interest (50%)

Changing an established customer perception (46%) The study also found that: 69% have created an experiential activation with the goal of helping have a better understanding of a product or brand

38% have created an experiential activation in order to improve social media / influencer engagement

42% have created a brand experience with the goal of sharing a brand's vision for the future

58% of industry experts have created a experiential activation with the goal of helping consumers understand how a brand fits into their lifestyle PSFK’s Playbook provides a practical set of tools for marketers to plan, design and measure brand experiences in a way that maximizes audience impact and drives revenue for clients. This Playbook offers consumer insights, activation guidelines, best-in-class examples from 2017 client programs, technology recommendations and predictions for 2018 industry shifts.



Experiential marketing has become the most critical tool in the modern marketer’s arsenal.



“Experiences can now spread exponentially and their success can be tracked in precise detail,” said PSFK Founder Piers Fawkes. “No longer a tactic, experiential marketing offers a scalable solution that drives sales, builds loyalty and adds significant business value to brands.”



Fawkes continued: “The time has come for experiential to take center stage. Often thought of as stunt or guerrilla marketing that speaks to a few hundred people - you can now achieve significant scale with experiential that produces solid ROI and gather consumer research. An added bonus is that these events provide content that can be used instead of original creative produced by agencies.”





About PSFK

PSFK is the world's leading provider of innovation, insights and trends. Serving as industry analysts and futurists, PSFK helps Fortune 500 companies and their agency partners to leverage emerging trends that fuel the development of new products, services and experiences. Founded in 2004 and led by founder Piers Fawkes, the company provides: syndicated research reports, custom consultative services, immersive tours and conferences, and a personalized business intelligence portal for subscribers. Additionally, PSFK executives are asked to speak at global industry events, offering businesses invaluable knowledge about the changes taking place and how to exploit those opportunities to drive revenue. Partners include: Absolut, Apple, ESPN, Estee Lauder, Facebook, Google, Marriott, Mattel, Mini, Nike, OMD, Ogilvy, SAP, Samsung, Target, Urban Outfitters, Wieden + Kennedy, among others. For more information go to





Contact:

alette@atrium-pr.com









