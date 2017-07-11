trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine Recognizes Five Companies for Excellence in Print Advertising

11/7/2017

Five companies received honors from EXHIBITOR magazine for their outstanding results from the 2017 On Target Ad Readership Study, conducted by the independent research firm Readex Research, on behalf of Exhibitor Media Group.



The top 5 ranked ads, rated highest by EXHIBITOR magazine readers for their overall effectiveness, were submitted by the following companies: Orange County Convention Center

Elevation Exhibits & Events

AFR Trade Show Furnishings

North America Display

SmartSource Computer & A/V Rentals The winning ads are posted below.



The study included advertisements in the October 2017 issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. Quantitative and qualitative feedback was obtained from a survey of EXHIBITOR magazine subscribers.



Readers were asked to give feedback regarding whether each ad was effective in key areas of marketing communications: visual appeal, ease of reading, amount of information, and clear communication of benefits. EXHIBITOR magazine readers also rated the ads for overall effectiveness and provided comments about the strengths and weaknesses of each ad.



“By analyzing reader interactions with these ads and comparing their performance with other studied ads, marketers can discover ways to communicate more effectively with their target audience, allowing them to enhance the return on their advertising investment,” said John Pavek, Chief Marketing Officer for Exhibitor Media Group. “The Readex On Target study is an extremely valuable assessment of a company’s marketing communications effectiveness.”



Readex Research is an independent research firm in Stillwater, Minnesota. Since 1947, Readex has conducted thousands of survey research projects for publishers, advertisers, and their agencies. For more information go to



For more information about this study, contact Mark Kuehl, Advertising Manager, Exhibitor Media Group, mkuehl@exhibitormagazine.com, 507-424-4864.



Here were the winning ads from the October 2017 issue of EXHIBITOR magazine:



Orange County Convention Center:







Elevation Exhibits & Events:







AFR Trade Show Furnishings:





North America Display:





SmartSource Computer & A/V Rentals:









About Orange County Convention Center

The award-winning Orange County Convention Center is the second largest convention facility in the United States. Each year the OCCC attracts more than 230 events to the Central Florida area. As a result, roughly 1.4 million attendees contribute approximately $2.4 billion to the area's economy each year. For more information go to



About Elevation Exhibits & Events

Elevation is a full-service design, production, and marketing firm. We create, build, and deliver innovative, captivating brand experiences. We specialize in trade show exhibits, corporate installations, retail environments, and events across North America and abroad. We are strategic thinkers, creative minds, and skilled craftsmen. For more information go to



About AFR Trade Show Furnishings

AFR® Trade Show Furnishings provides you with distinctive collections, quality products and a promise of service satisfaction. We are an industry-leading provider of stylish, quality furnishings and accessories for your next conference, meeting, tradeshow, or event. For more information go to



About North America Display

Since 2002, NA Display has backed its resellers by supplying innovative display solutions with accessible, personalized service. We are your dependable partner in the fast-paced, evolving world of brand communications. We equip our resellers with the best in trade show displays, light boxes, SEG frames, hanging banners, banner stands, feather flags, and street pole banners. For more information go to



About SmartSource Computer & A/V Rentals

At SmartSource® we are full-service event specialists offering integrated hardware, software, and audio visual technology solutions from 21 locations across the U.S. Our national presence helps you create the most compelling events imaginable. We deliver expert technology solutions - the equipment, software, and expertise needed for successful events including general session and breakout rooms. For more information go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

mkuehl@exhibitormagazine.com











