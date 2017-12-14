trending Sponsored Content

MC2 Strengthens Detroit Office with 2 New Account Executives

Tweet 12/14/2017

MC2, a driving force in the exhibit and event marketing industry, has as hired new account executives, Mary Gabriel and Pam Dancu, who will be working primarily out of its Detroit office.



Mary Gabriel worked for agencies on brands such as Lincoln, Dow Chemical, Motor Sports Hall of Fame Museum and Chrysler, implementing new product launches, sports sponsorships, trade shows and lifestyle ride and drive programs. In her new role as an MC2 account executive, she will lead in the development and execution of experiential strategies and integrated marketing programs.



On joining MC2, Gabriel said, “My goal has always been to produce the most immersive customer experiences for my clients. I look forward to working with the world-class strategic, creative and production talent at MC2 to create amazing stories across all live marketing channels and deliver first-in-class brand experiences that increase client value and power those ‘You Had to be There’ moments, both here in metro Detroit and around the world.”



Pamela Dancu is an exhibit, event and museum industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, largely with OEM vehicle manufacturers, Tier One suppliers, and OEM boat manufacturers. In addition to her accomplishments in experiential marketing, ride and drive, trade show and private exhibition projects worldwide, she has completed a number of permanent installations and innovation galleries. As an account executive with MC2, Dancu will work with OEMs and automotive suppliers, leading the strategy and direction of advanced technology displays, technology review programs, international marketing, innovation galleries, permanent installations, trade shows and events.



“I am very excited to be here,” said Dancu. “I look forward to helping my clients in the automotive industry, from OEMs to Tier One, Two and Three suppliers, extend their brands into experiences with MC2, a global leader in experiential marketing.”





About MC2

MC² (MC “squared”) is part of MCH Group, a global live marketing company with corporate headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. MC2 is a leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry. Since1999, the company has developed into a leading force at trade shows, corporate events and in building permanent branded environments. The company provides and manages integrated marketing programs creating You Had to be There™ experiences for some of the world’s best brands such as Canon, Samsung, John Deere, General Electric, Toyota, Motorola, Bloomberg and Volvo. MC² has 15 locations in the U.S. and a location in Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit





