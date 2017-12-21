|
|
|
|
Company News
MC2 Opens New Location in Texas
12/21/2017
Global event and exhibit company MC2 has expanded its operations with a new office in Lewisville, Texas, located in the DFW Metroplex. The new office – the company’s first in Texas — has been opened to support the company's growth and clients in the technology and automotive industries as well as being the home for the company’s Consumer Events Division.
The 35,000 square-foot facility includes sales and account management services as well as warehouse and shipping facilities.
"We are pleased to announce our plans for growth in the Dallas market. Along with our acquisition by MCH Group in Switzerland, MC²'s strong corporate culture and core values will allow us to better serve our customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and help continue our success throughout our network," said Gary Benson, CEO, MC².
About MC2
MC2 ("MC-squared"), US-based leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry, is part of MCH Group, a global live marketing company with corporate headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Since 1999, MC2 has manages integrated marketing programs creating You Had to be There™ experiences where people meet people. Some of the world’s largest brands such as Canon, Samsung, John Deere, General Electric, Toyota, Motorola, Bloomberg, Volvo and 350 others seek MC2's expertise and partnership. MC2 is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York and employs a wide range of face-to-face marketing professionals in 16 locations in the U.S. and a location in Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit www.mc-2.com.
Contact:
cmeyers@mc-2.com
More information about MC²...
|
