Company News, New Products
Positive Proximity, Inc. Moves Beyond the App
1/2/2018
Positive Proximity, Inc. (PROX) introduces technological advances that move beyond the mobile app that first put the company on the attendance tracking scene to providing complete event technical services. The advances include comprehensive RFID and wearable beacon integration that widen the choices of PROX customers even further. What began three years ago as an effort to make check-in and attendance tracking options available to small and mid-sized meetings has grown into a robust toolbox of options that provide ease, accurate data and seamless check-in processes for events of all sizes.
This expansion grew out of countless hours working on site at events to find out firsthand “what matters most” to potential clients. “Our focus has been on affordability and ease of use,” says Drew Sathern, PROX president. “That continues to be critically important to our mission, but now, after years of being in the trenches with our clients we are seeing the need for full-service event check-in and attendance tracking being just as important to them. We have the capability to offer it through many channels including location-aware beacon technology, RFID, hardware-based scanning and on-site support, and now we’re opening the doors to the full potential of Positive Proximity.”
Another need that came to the forefront was for more reliable badge printing and configuring capabilities. “This is something that tends to slow the process down time and again,” says Sathern. “We began experimenting with one aspect of RFID and our efforts snowballed.” The company worked to fill in the blanks that tend to bog down registration and impede tracking analytics. Their efforts resulted in numerous options for badging and exemplify the close attention to detail that PROX puts into each phase of development.
“The key for us is integration,” says Sathern, “expanding services to include registration hardware, labor and onsite support has enabled Positive Proximity to harness location-aware technology for exhibit floor analytics, lead retrieval, and custom RFID solutions for exhibitors”
Add to these enhancements PROX’s close ties to event registration with Online Registration Center (ORC), and it becomes a one-stop shopping experience for clients. In addition, PROX remains committed to providing affordable options even as its list of services grows. “We feel the company has grown up and we’re excited to bring our complete menu of solutions to the event industry.” Visit them online at www.positiveproximity.com, or contact a team member at: (702) 850-2380 or sales@positiveproximity.com.
About Positive Proximity, Inc.
Founded in 2014, Positive Proximity, Inc. is a technology company created by professionals in the registration, session tracking and convention management industries in order to transform the way companies run their events. The PROX team brings more than 20 years of industry experience to clients, especially those in small and mid-sized organizations, who may not have been able to afford specialized services until now. Positive Proximity’s tools include: software-based check-in scan stations, handheld session tracking devices, branded apps for events, active session tracking and now beacon, RFID, hardware-based scanning and on-site support.
Contact:
sales@positiveproximity.com
