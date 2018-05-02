|
|
|
|
|
International , EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/5/2018
The International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) present the “IFES Global Village” at EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. The IFES Global Village, (Booth 1800) will consist of eleven member companies and together with the IFES Association Management team, who will meet with partners, members and attendees from around the globe and offer support services and connections for international exhibiting.
“IFES represents a global collaboration network, and EXHIBITORLIVE offers a tremendous opportunity to foster new connections,” notes Voicu Sferdianu, President of IFES. “The Global Village will feature eleven member companies who manage and build exhibits and events all-over the world, who are willing to share their expertise and advice."
IFES Members exhibiting in The Global Village:
About IFES
The International Federation of Exhibition & Event Services (IFES) is the worldwide trade association dedicated to the specific needs of exposition designers and providers of tradeshow and events services. Over 200 companies representing more than 40 countries are proud members of the network. The purpose of IFES is to promote the commercial, professional and socio-political interests of its members on an international level as well as generating and promoting a business and knowledge exchange platform for its members who are active in the international market.
The IFES mission is to create partner unity and to generate a stronger understanding about exhibition and event marketing on a world scale through networking and sharing knowledge. For more information about the International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services, go to www.ifesnet.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com
More information about Dodecaedro Group...
|
