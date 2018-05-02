trending Sponsored Content

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

International , EXHIBITORLIVE News

IFES to Present Global Village at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/5/2018

The International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) present the “IFES Global Village” at







“IFES represents a global collaboration network, and EXHIBITORLIVE offers a tremendous opportunity to foster new connections,” notes Voicu Sferdianu, President of IFES. “The Global Village will feature eleven member companies who manage and build exhibits and events all-over the world, who are willing to share their expertise and advice."



IFES Members exhibiting in The Global Village: ADM Group Atelier Damböck Messebau GmbH www.damboeck.de 1801-4 Global Village

AKTIV Kommunikations-Marketing GmbH www.aktiv4u.de 1801-10 Global Village

Bluepool GmbH www.bluepool.de Global Village 1801-3 Global Village

Coastal International Inc. www.coastalintl.com 1801-12 Global Village

Dodecaedro SA www.dodecaedrogroup.com 1801-6 Global Village

Duo Display www.duodisplay.com/us 1801-8 Global Village

Grupo Intermedio www.intermedio.es 1801-5 Global Village

LAGO by Groupo Omega www.lagonetwork.com 1801-11 Global Village

mac messe- und ausstellungscenter Service GmbH www.mac.de 1801-2 Global Village

Montecolino SpA www.montecolino.com 1801-1 Global Village

welkam Ltd.i www.welkam.co.jp 1801-9 Global Village In addition to the debut of the IFES Global Village, the association is holding an International Cocktail Party just outside the Exhibit Hall, in The Connection Zone, on Tuesday, February 27th, beginning at 5:00pm (immediately following the EXHIBITOR magazine Awards program). The event will feature networking and information on the upcoming 2018 IFES World Summit, June 27-29, in Chicago.





About IFES

The International Federation of Exhibition & Event Services (IFES) is the worldwide trade association dedicated to the specific needs of exposition designers and providers of tradeshow and events services. Over 200 companies representing more than 40 countries are proud members of the network. The purpose of IFES is to promote the commercial, professional and socio-political interests of its members on an international level as well as generating and promoting a business and knowledge exchange platform for its members who are active in the international market.



The IFES mission is to create partner unity and to generate a stronger understanding about exhibition and event marketing on a world scale through networking and sharing knowledge. For more information about the International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services, go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com











More information about Dodecaedro Group...





The International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) present the “IFES Global Village” at EXHIBITORLIVE , America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas. The IFES Global Village, (Booth 1800) will consist of eleven member companies and together with the IFES Association Management team, who will meet with partners, members and attendees from around the globe and offer support services and connections for international exhibiting.“IFES represents a global collaboration network, and EXHIBITORoffers a tremendous opportunity to foster new connections,” notes Voicu Sferdianu, President of IFES. “The Global Village will feature eleven member companies who manage and build exhibits and events all-over the world, who are willing to share their expertise and advice."IFES Members exhibiting in The Global Village:In addition to the debut of the IFES Global Village, the association is holding an International Cocktail Party just outside the Exhibit Hall, in The Connection Zone, on Tuesday, February 27th, beginning at 5:00pm (immediately following the EXHIBITOR magazine Awards program). The event will feature networking and information on the upcoming 2018 IFES World Summit, June 27-29, in Chicago.About IFESThe International Federation of Exhibition & Event Services (IFES) is the worldwide trade association dedicated to the specific needs of exposition designers and providers of tradeshow and events services. Over 200 companies representing more than 40 countries are proud members of the network. The purpose of IFES is to promote the commercial, professional and socio-political interests of its members on an international level as well as generating and promoting a business and knowledge exchange platform for its members who are active in the international market.The IFES mission is to create partner unity and to generate a stronger understanding about exhibition and event marketing on a world scale through networking and sharing knowledge. For more information about the International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services, go to www.ifesnet.com About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITOR, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



