Awards, International , EXHIBITOR News
ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists
2/7/2018
Integrated Systems Europe is proud to announce the finalists in the second annual ISE Stand Design Awards competition, organised by EXHIBITOR magazine, an award-winning monthly publication featuring best practices for trade show marketing. Developed to acknowledge ISE exhibitors and their exhibit-design efforts, the competition was open to all of the show’s roughly 1,200 exhibits. Entries were judged in four size-based categories: Small (49 sqm. or fewer), Medium (50 – 199 sqm.), Large (200 – 399 sqm.), and XL (400 sqm. or more).
"EXHIBITOR is thrilled to be back at ISE, and for the second year in a row, the exhibits did not disappoint," said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. "From clean, classic design to exceptional applications of both trends and technology, the stands on display at ISE 2018 are truly impressive. The judges definitely have their work cut out for them selecting just one winner in each of the four categories."
A group of highly esteemed designers and marketers will further evaluate each of the 33 finalists, considering how well each stand: delivers cohesive and effective graphics, demonstrates effective design realization/fabrication, offers clear organization/wayfinding, presents an effective lighting design, employs the allotted space, and more.
One winner in each category will be named during a free awards ceremony starting at 16:00 on Thursday, 8 February, in the Avixa Commercial Solutions Theater – 8-A470.
SMALL STAND
About Integrated Systems Europe
Launched in 2004, ISE is the world’s largest tradeshow for the professional AV and electronic systems industry. The event is a joint venture of the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) and InfoComm International®. For further information, please visit www.iseurope.org.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
tstanton@exhibitormagazine.com
