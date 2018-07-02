trending Sponsored Content

Awards, International , EXHIBITOR News

ISE Announces 2018 Stand Design Awards Finalists

Tweet 2/7/2018

Integrated Systems Europe is proud to announce the finalists in the second annual ISE Stand Design Awards competition, organised by







"EXHIBITOR is thrilled to be back at ISE, and for the second year in a row, the exhibits did not disappoint," said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. "From clean, classic design to exceptional applications of both trends and technology, the stands on display at ISE 2018 are truly impressive. The judges definitely have their work cut out for them selecting just one winner in each of the four categories."







A group of highly esteemed designers and marketers will further evaluate each of the 33 finalists, considering how well each stand: delivers cohesive and effective graphics, demonstrates effective design realization/fabrication, offers clear organization/wayfinding, presents an effective lighting design, employs the allotted space, and more.







One winner in each category will be named during a free awards ceremony starting at 16:00 on Thursday, 8 February, in the Avixa Commercial Solutions Theater – 8-A470.



SMALL STAND Alchemy #15-Q270

ASL (Application Solutions Ltd.) #7-C230

beMatrix #12-P80

Elo Touch Solutions #8-K220

Lithoss #9-E170

Moobo #15-S300

Mood Media #8-G100

One Smart Control #9-E176

Seloy Live Ltd. #15-S290

Volume Network #15-S250 MEDIUM STAND ATEN #8-E200

Basalte #5-R20

Cisco #11-C130

CTOUCH Smart Innovation #15-K265

Genelec #3-C100

Google #15-B200

JUNG #9-E122

LedGo Sales BV #8-K120

LINDY #8-G200

OPTO TECH CORPORATION #8-C320 LARGE STAND Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd. (Absen) #12-C50

Audio-Technica Ltd. #7-N190

BenQ Europe B.V. #5-U20

Philips Professional Display Solutions #10-K170

Shure Europe #3-B110

Vestel Group #10-P150 XL STAND Christie #1-H70

Epson Europe B.V. #1-H90

Harman Professional #1-F5, 1-F10, 1-N5

LG Electronics #12-K90

NEC Display Solutions #5-R20

Panasonic Marketing Europe GmbH #1-H20

Samsung Electronics #4-S100





About Integrated Systems Europe

Launched in 2004, ISE is the world’s largest tradeshow for the professional AV and electronic systems industry. The event is a joint venture of the Custom Electronic Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) and InfoComm International®. For further information, please visit



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



