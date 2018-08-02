trending Sponsored Content

Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces New Advertising Campaign, YouTube Show and Upcoming Conventions at 2018 Annual Membership Meeting

The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB) debuted its new advertising campaign themed, “Detroit: It’s Go Time” at its Annual Membership Meeting this week at Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel. “The new campaign is action-oriented and speaks to the region today and in the future,” said Larry Alexander, DMCVB President & CEO. “The region is retooled, revved and ready to show off.”



The campaign will appear in a variety of offline and online media in key markets including Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland and Indianapolis. Developed and executed by SMZ, the DMCVB’s advertising partner, each piece in this campaign is headlined with either an accolade about Detroit, its attractions or surrounding suburbs, or a fact about the visual subject. These accolades and facts are proof that other people, publications and institutions are talking about the region and its growing revitalization and success in positive ways. Visually, the “It’s Go Time Detroit” type treatment depicts people interacting with those words, engaging with it and being part of the dynamic that is Detroit today. View the campaign video here:



The trailer for the Bureau’s new YouTube show titled “Eats in The D,” was also shared at the meeting. The 10 episode season will launch this spring, with each episode consisting of two video clips focused on one of the region’s dining establishments. View the trailer here:



Alexander announced that Detroit will welcome 10 major groups in 2018 generating nearly $200 million in direct spending to the region from those groups. Incoming groups include USA Volleyball Girls’ Junior National Championship, FIRST Robotics Championship, NCAA Men’s Preliminary Round Basketball Tournament, National Black MBA Association, Warrior AAA Invitational, SAE World Congress, UAW 37th Constitutional Convention, National Association of Letter Carriers, Urban Land Institute and National Association of Black Journalists.



Alexander recognized the Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) for submitting a bid for the NFL Draft, which could result in nearly $100 million in economic impact if Detroit is chosen. With the Detroit Sports Organizing Corp. now in place, the DSC is better positioned to attract national Olympic and collegiate sporting events. The DSC will also pursue LGBT and esports event opportunities.



The meeting also featured an update on Little Caesars Arena and The District Detroit by Tom Wilson, President & CEO of Olympia Entertainment. Internationally recognized speaker Phil Gwoke also presented about engaging generations in today’s workplace.



To view the 2018 DMCVB marketing plan and activity calendar, go to





About The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau is a private, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to market and sell the metropolitan Detroit area on a worldwide basis as a destination for leisure and business travel including conventions, trade shows, corporate meetings, tours and incentive travel to maximize additional visitors, visitor expenditures, state and local tax revenues, and job opportunities. More than 700 businesses are represented in the DMCVB’s membership. The DMCVB was founded in 1896 as the world’s first convention and visitors bureau. For more information to to





Contact:

DMajchrzak@visitdetroit.com









