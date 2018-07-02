trending Sponsored Content

Emagispace Partners with Screen Gems in Proud Mary Movie with Eco-Friendly Sets

Tweet 2/7/2018

Emagispace®, a building block technology company with a physical product that revolutionizes the construction of interior spaces in which people live, work and play, recently partnered with Screen Gems to provide EmagiBlocks® as set backdrops for the movie, Proud Mary.



“At Emagispace, we have a passion for providing our customers with innovative solutions, and with Screen Gems, given its focus on a greener world, it makes sense they chose EmagiBlocks on their Proud Mary set,” said Noel Maxam, founder and CEO of Emagispace. “Creating sustainable products is at the top of our priority list, and production teams, like Screen Gems, realize the importance for the film industry to invest in re-useable solutions.”



With Emagiblocks, Screen Gems built 20-foot set walls for the Proud Mary scenes of Benny’s office and Mary’s apartment. Modular EmagiBlocks eliminate waste by enabling the creation and re-creation of virtually anything, and have been re-used on several film and TV sets.



“Emagispace is a fantastic partner. Not only are they providing a less disruptive and more cost-effective solution to traditional set builds, the blocks can be easily reconfigured and repurposed from set to set,” said Glenn Gainor, head of physical production, Screen Gems. Their mission to create eco-friendly products and cut back landfill waste is something we strongly believe in as part of our environmental initiative.”



For more information about Emagispace, and how it can help re-imagine your next space, call (844) 949-2557 or visit the website at





About Emagispace® Inc.

Emagispace® Inc. is an interior construction and design innovator that has developed sustainable building block technology to re-imagine what’s possible for the construction of interior spaces. The company was founded in 2015 when Emmy® Award-winning TV executive producer and director Noel Maxam grew frustrated with the time, cost and storage needs of traditional set construction, and the environmental waste when ultimately scrapped.



Emagispace’s patented EmagiBlock® platform greatly reduces the cost, mess and time required for an interior construction build across a diverse range of industries including Office, Trade Shows, Retail, Art galleries and Museums, TV/film/theatre, Warehouses, Storage, and more, with code compliance for a vast array of industries and uses. For more information, visit





Contact:

Julie.Rapp@hck2.com









