EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces ISE 2018 Stand Design Award Winners
2/8/2018
EXHIBITOR Magazine is proud to announce the following winners in the ISE 2018 Stand Design Awards, organized by EXHIBITOR magazine. At the request of Integrated Systems Europe (the largest audiovisual systems integration show in the world), the initiative was managed solely by EXHIBITOR magazine, an award-winning print and online magazine featuring best practices for trade show marketing.

Every stand on the ISE show floor was automatically entered into the free competition and judged on site by an international panel of designers and exhibition-industry experts. Finalists selected in each of the four size-based categories were notified on the show floor, and the following winners were announced at the Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 8.
  • Small (49 sqm. or fewer): Lithoss (stand 9-E170)

    Lithoss

  • Medium (50 – 199 sqm.): Genelec (stand 3-C100)

    Genelec

  • Large: (200 – 399 sqm.): Shure Europe (stand 3-B110)

    Shure Europe

  • XL: (400 sqm. or more): NEC Display Solutions (stand 5-R20)

    NEC Display Solutions

This is the second iteration of the annual competition. “Celebrating exceptional stand design has been part of EXHIBITOR magazine’s DNA for more than three decades,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. “We’re proud to have once again organized the ISE Stand Design Awards competition and helped to honor the remarkable exhibits on display here in Amsterdam.”

Integrated Systems Europe drew more than 1,200 exhibitors to Amsterdam Feb. 6 – 9, 2018. Prior to the event, ISE management added a new hall to accommodate the recent influx of exhibitors, bringing the grand total to 15 show halls.

For information on the program and this year’s judges, visit www.iseurope.org/sdawards.


About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.


Contact:
tstanton@exhibitormagazine.com






