International , EXHIBITORLIVE News
IFES to Host International Reception at EXHIBITORLIVE
2/20/2018
The International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services (IFES) cordially invites exhibit designers and producers and allied service companies to join them for an “International Cocktail Party” at EXHIBITORLIVE, America's premier conference for trade show and corporate event professionals, February 25 – March 1, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.
The International Reception will take place in The Connection Zone (located in The Square on Level One) after Exhibit Hall Hours on Tuesday, from 5:00-7:00pm, immediately following the EXHIBITOR magazine Awards Program.
“IFES is excited to bring its global collaboration network to the U.S. and exhibit in EXHIBITORLIVE with our member companies in The IFES Global Village,” said Voicu Sferdianu, President of IFES. “The International Reception is open to anyone with an interest in International Exhibiting and will be attended by stand builders from all over the world."
The event will feature a cash bar, networking, and information on the upcoming 2018 IFES World Summit, June 27-29, in Chicago. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27th at 5:00pm; no reservation required. Stop by the IFES Global Village (Booth 1800) for more information.
About IFES
The International Federation of Exhibition & Event Services (IFES) is the worldwide trade association dedicated to the specific needs of exposition designers and providers of tradeshow and events services. Over 200 companies representing more than 40 countries are proud members of the network. The purpose of IFES is to promote the commercial, professional and socio-political interests of its members on an international level as well as generating and promoting a business and knowledge exchange platform for its members who are active in the international market. The IFES mission is to create partner unity and to generate a stronger understanding about exhibition and event marketing on a world scale through networking and sharing knowledge.
For more information about the International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services, go to www.ifesnet.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
jpavek@exhibitormagazine.com
