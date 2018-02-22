trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

submit your news email newsletter

Awards, EXHIBITORLIVE News

mg Announces 2018 Design Excellence Scholarship Recipients

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 2/22/2018

Students from the Fashion Institute of Technology and Bemidji State University have been chosen to receive the 2018 Michael Grivas Sr. Exhibit Design Excellence™ Scholarship.



Now in its 6th year, the scholarship program was created in honor of mg Founder Michael Grivas Sr., an industry visionary, talented designer and industrious entrepreneur. mg proudly recognizes 2018 graduate level scholarship recipient Alexandria Rupert, a graduate student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York (FIT/NY), and undergraduate level scholarship recipient Wyatt Wehking, a senior at Bemidji State University.



Recipients are chosen based on their creative portfolio, academic criteria and industry involvement. Recipients also receive travel expenses to attend EXHIBITORLIVE.



Alexandria Rupert, Fashion Institute of Technology, Graduate Scholarship Recipient

Before enrolling in FIT/NY’s Master of Arts program in Exhibition and Experience Design, Alexandria earned a Bachelor’s of Art Degree in Design from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles. She has also held fashion positons working as assistant stage manager and choreographer.



In her application, Alexandria shared: “With my work, I want to make people forget…To make them be in the moment of my exhibit. This is what makes design important. It is an escape of the realities we face as humans, to be captivated all because of how a space, an object, or a product is designed.”



Wyatt Wehking, Bemidji State University, Undergraduate Scholarship Recipient

Wyatt will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Science in Art and Design with an emphasis in Exhibit Design and Graphic Design. His minor is Computer Science. In addition to being a member of BSU’s Design Guild, Wyatt works in the university’s Talley Gallery and tutors in the school’s computer science lab.



He is also an Eagle Scout. In his scholarship application, Wyatt wrote, “In brief, the most valuable skills a designer can have are to learn quickly and to teach faster. With just those two abilities and a grasp of design principles, it’s possible to create designs that will speak to a wide audience for a long time.”



The Michael Grivas Sr. Exhibit Design Excellence™ Scholarship program is an annual scholarship awarded to two exemplary students seeking a degree in an exhibit design-related field. To be considered, applicants must: Be at least a junior currently attending an accredited U.S. post-secondary institution seeking a Bachelor’s degree in an exhibit design-related field or a graduate student in a Master’s degree program in an exhibit-design related field

Demonstrate traits of leadership, excellence and creativity

Have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.2 Scholarship applications for 2019 will be available September 1 at





Contact:

bolson@simplymg.com











More information about mg...





Students from the Fashion Institute of Technology and Bemidji State University have been chosen to receive the 2018 Michael Grivas Sr. Exhibit Design Excellence™ Scholarship.Now in its 6th year, the scholarship program was created in honor of mg Founder Michael Grivas Sr., an industry visionary, talented designer and industrious entrepreneur. mg proudly recognizes 2018 graduate level scholarship recipient Alexandria Rupert, a graduate student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York (FIT/NY), and undergraduate level scholarship recipient Wyatt Wehking, a senior at Bemidji State University.Recipients are chosen based on their creative portfolio, academic criteria and industry involvement. Recipients also receive travel expenses to attend EXHIBITORLIVE.Before enrolling in FIT/NY’s Master of Arts program in Exhibition and Experience Design, Alexandria earned a Bachelor’s of Art Degree in Design from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles. She has also held fashion positons working as assistant stage manager and choreographer.In her application, Alexandria shared: “With my work, I want to make people forget…To make them be in the moment of my exhibit. This is what makes design important. It is an escape of the realities we face as humans, to be captivated all because of how a space, an object, or a product is designed.”Wyatt will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Science in Art and Design with an emphasis in Exhibit Design and Graphic Design. His minor is Computer Science. In addition to being a member of BSU’s Design Guild, Wyatt works in the university’s Talley Gallery and tutors in the school’s computer science lab.He is also an Eagle Scout. In his scholarship application, Wyatt wrote, “In brief, the most valuable skills a designer can have are to learn quickly and to teach faster. With just those two abilities and a grasp of design principles, it’s possible to create designs that will speak to a wide audience for a long time.”The Michael Grivas Sr. Exhibit Design Excellence™ Scholarship program is an annual scholarship awarded to two exemplary students seeking a degree in an exhibit design-related field. To be considered, applicants must:Scholarship applications for 2019 will be available September 1 at simplymg.com/designexcellence Tweet



